Speeding van crushes man to death in Katra

A speeding driven van knocked a man to death in Katra on late Wednesday, said officials on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Manohar Lal, a resident of Ward number 3 in Katra town. (File)

A CCTV video footage of the accident has gone viral on social media. “Manohar Lal, priest of Surgal Dev temple, had gone outside for a walk when a speeding van hit him on in a congested lane and dragged him till 30 feet,” said Katra station house officer inspector Ranjeet Singh Rao, adding that an FIR under relevant sections has been registered.

The SHO, however, said that there was a confusion about who was driving the van. “There were two boys inside the van, who are blaming each other,” he said.

Lal is survived by wife and three minor daughters. People of the area have demanded a job for the wife of the deceased.

ARTO Reasi Nasir Khan said that the transport department has announced an immediate ex-gratia relief of ₹1 lakh to the family. “We have seized the van and will ensure that it’s registration certificate besides license of the driver are cancelled,” said Khan.

Katra tehsildar Jatinder Singh said that the administration will provide every possible help to the family of the deceased. “Some prominent people of Katra have also promised to provide financial help to the family,” he added.