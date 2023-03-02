Spending on next-gen weapons, equipment upped by 300%: Northern Command chief

The Indian Army’s Northern Command, which looks after four strategic corps, has increased its spending by 300% than last year on new-generation weapons, equipment and uniform, said its General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi (right) during an investiture ceremony at the Mathura military station on Thursday. (Twitter/@NorthernComd_IA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dwivedi, who was presiding over the Northern Command’s investiture ceremony at the Mathura military station where 66 soldiers were awarded gallantry and distinguished service awards, said, “The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has slowly been moving towards normalcy. Efficient persistence in operational planning has resulted in real-time tracking and elimination of 186 terrorists in 2022.”

He said that ‘modernisation through indigenisation’ was being undertaken by conducting technology symposiums and seminars in synchronisation with army chief’s vision to meet future challenges. “Our proactive outreach towards our strategic partners to activate the national goal of self-reliance has provided numerous opportunities for indigenous R&D and start-ups. In financial year 2022-23, the Northern Command has spent almost 300% more than last year,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dwivedi said the induction of indigenous modern weapons and equipment has “tremendously” increased their combat capability in terms of fire power, mobility, surveillance, and operational logistics.

“Several weapons and equipment have been inducted such as K9 Vajra and Dhanush artillery gun systems, surveillance resources like RAJAK, mini-altitude RPAs, electronic warfare systems, and IPMV, QRFV and LCA patrolling boats,” he added.

The northern army chief said, “In the last three years, new infrastructure for billeting of new raising units has been developed at a cost of about ₹ 1,500 crore. Carbon-neutral accommodation for soldiers at high altitude is a pioneering effort by the Northern Command. More than 800km of new roads have been built by BRO in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh in line with the Gatishakti initiative.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commenting on the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), he said, “A very strict vigil and a robust technology enabled maintenance of multi-tiered counter-infiltration grid. Ceasefire violations, infiltration bids or any other misadventure attempted by the adversary will be dealt with firmly.”

On the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Dwivedi said, the forces are ‘ever ready’ to respond to any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.

Currently, army’s 14 (Leh), 15 or Chinar (Srinagar) and 16 (Nagrota) corps besides Strike 1 (Mathura Corps) come under the Northern Command.