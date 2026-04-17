Spice of life | Beyond the blah blah, a day to walk the talk

Shakespeare’s Macbeth famously resorted to procrastination, wrestling with his conscience before eventually overcoming his hesitation. Hamlet, too, found endless excuses to delay, transforming a straightforward revenge plot into a profound existential drama. If these stalwart heroes are infamous for their dawdling, it is little wonder that all of us have a wee bit of the Prince of Denmark or the Thane of Glamis residing in our persona. We keep postponing chores, accumulating a mountain of backlog simply because the task at hand fails to pique our interest.

Often, it isn’t a lack of time management but the sheer boredom associated with the job that stops us in our tracks. (Shutterstock)

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Often, it isn’t a lack of time management but the sheer boredom associated with the job that stops us in our tracks. We prioritise our immediate mood over long-term goals, choosing the comfort of later over the effort of now.

We have all been there, haven’t we, the cycle where important tasks are postponed? Someone asks us to do something, we have no interest in doing so whatsoever, all we have heard them say is blah, blah, blah. We have tuned out entirely.

Important messages and advice are overlooked or dismissed as mere background noise. Things that don’t seem to matter in the moment are ignored; we brush off those vexatious reminders as mere static. Mothers are often dubbed as having a one-track mind, while children respond with the classic eye-roll and a shrug, walking away with a silent “not again!”

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{{^usCountry}} Does this sound familiar? Well, Blah Blah Blah Day on April 17 is dedicated to these moments. Is there something you’ve been meaning to do for ages, yet it remains firmly at the bottom of your to-do list? Perhaps your parents have been nagging you to clear the clutter, or you’ve been promising yourself to organise your overflowing email inbox, your mobile gallery, or that neglected investment portfolio. Maybe it’s the health resolutions at the back of your mind or finally catching up with friends to fulfil those repetitive requests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Does this sound familiar? Well, Blah Blah Blah Day on April 17 is dedicated to these moments. Is there something you’ve been meaning to do for ages, yet it remains firmly at the bottom of your to-do list? Perhaps your parents have been nagging you to clear the clutter, or you’ve been promising yourself to organise your overflowing email inbox, your mobile gallery, or that neglected investment portfolio. Maybe it’s the health resolutions at the back of your mind or finally catching up with friends to fulfil those repetitive requests. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The aim of Blah Blah Blah Day is to focus and dust off all the resolutions you may be pushing away, reaching for those goals previously abandoned. The intent is to take up projects people have been prompting you to do, which might include quitting a habit, losing weight, or finally finishing home repairs. The ‘Honey Do’ list or ‘job jar’ is a top target here. Focus on those things you have otherwise been ignoring and avoiding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The aim of Blah Blah Blah Day is to focus and dust off all the resolutions you may be pushing away, reaching for those goals previously abandoned. The intent is to take up projects people have been prompting you to do, which might include quitting a habit, losing weight, or finally finishing home repairs. The ‘Honey Do’ list or ‘job jar’ is a top target here. Focus on those things you have otherwise been ignoring and avoiding. {{/usCountry}}

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The day serves as a catalyst for continuous improvement: listen to those nagging prompts and put them into action. Whether you are being told to clean your home, apply for jobs, or quit smoking, it is a simple rejoinder to encourage people to stop procrastinating, tackle persistent tasks, and fulfil lingering promises. Rather than failing to complete the task you’re being hounded about, you should give it your all and get the job done once and for all. With the projects finished, no one will nag you further. Of course, once those tasks are done, some new ones will inevitably crop up. So, most likely tomorrow, you will hear them all over again say blah, blah, blah.

kalrasuruchi@yahoo.com

(The writer is professor and head, department of English, Hindu Girls College, Jagadhri.)

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