Spice of life: Embracing change to flow like the seasons

Well into my fourth year of the dreaded Canadian winter, I seem to have unlocked a personal achievement. You cannot remain static in this beautiful, dynamic, ever-changing world. (AP)

More often than not, achievements are often seen as big milestones, such as a new job, becoming a parent, acquiring a dream car, getting promoted at work. Of course, these are important chapters in the book of our lives, but there are key moments of transformation, somewhere buried within the big chapters, which are likely catalysts of change. At times, these key moments birth the big chapters of our lives.

Recently, we received a huge deluge of snow, instantly changing the landscape and painting it white. How the beautiful fall colours of nature metamorphose to greys and whites is amazing. The former version of myself would have sat by the fireplace, cosily tucked in at home, reading a book while munching a snack. Though that remains my top choice of celebrating winter, this time, I threw on a winter jacket, a woolly cap and mittens and ventured out for a solo walk in the snow.

For the first five minutes, it seemed an insane idea as icy winds hit my face, numbing the cheeks. Nature’s Botox! Slowly, I began to warm up. The lake water was a beautiful shade of blue. Faint sunlight permeated through dense grey cloudy skies. The pavement had been cleared and was lined with snow, slowly melting into slush. Pristine white snow covered the last remnant of blazing red and orange-hued maple leaves, almost as if nature was nudging me to change with herself, too.

“Look at me!” She seemed to say. “For the next few months, I will adorn myself in dazzling ice crystals, each snowflake unique in design and structure. In my frigid winds, homes will light up, families will huddle around hearths and bond. In the midst of the cold that I bring, the world will find warmth among its people, the food they eat, the bonfire they light, the quilts they sleep under. I will cover the earth, letting it rest before it sprouts its first sprigs of green in spring. You too cocoon, before you pour yourself into others. This winter, reconnect with your inner self, Seerat. Maybe in the summer of your life, you gave away too much of your precious self. Replenish. I too will replenish the lakes and the oceans. So should you. Restore your own cup, before you pour love into others’ cups. I invite you to embrace change with me,” I heard her say.

“You cannot remain static in this beautiful, dynamic, ever-changing world.” She relentlessly questioned me. “Would you want to spend your precious present trapped in the illusion of nostalgic summer? Or would you rather revel in it? I will come and go, I will take on several forms. Sometimes icy winds, sometimes golden leaves, at other times, clear blue skies, and lush green trees. You too flow with me. Sometimes restful, other times, spirited. And at other times, glorious and creative.”

She talked as I walked through the snow, uplifting my spirit and smoothening the wrinkles of my soul. Poet Tahzeeb Hafi, too, said, “Sabhi mausam hain dastaras mein teri (All seasons are within the range of your authority).” If I may dare to add, “Shart yeh hai, ki tu bhi mausam sa bana bahe (Only if, you too, flow like the seasons).”

Embracing the seasons of our lives is an underrated achievement. It is a quiet but pivotal moment, let’s celebrate it together. seeratkaurgill25@gmail.com

The writer is a Canada-based freelance contributor