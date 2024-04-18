Spice of Life: Happiness isn’t at end of the road, it’s right here

Not all those who wander are lost -- JRR Tolkien, author. Anshuman’s story was inspiring, showing a unique approach to life. His determination to explore the world while pursuing his education reflected a passion for travel. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It was supposed to be a fun-filled holiday but no sooner did I land in Goa than I fell prey to the change in weather. My well-curated plans of exploring the pristine beauty of south Goa beaches fell apart. As I sat brooding in the restaurant of the resort with a fever and body ache, waiting for lunch, a soft voice made me turn and look up to the kind face of a waiter in his early twenties, “Excuse me ma’am, you don’t look well. Can I get you something?”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

This was my first meeting with Anshuman who worked in the restaurant and brought me chicken soup to lift my sagging spirits. At dinner time, Anshuman came to our table to enquire after my health and instantly brought me another bowl of soup when I mentioned that the hot soup had done wonders earlier.

A young man of cheerful disposition, Anshuman hailed from Orissa and on further interaction, we learnt that he was a graduate pursuing an MBA through distance education. A little taken aback, I asked him why he chose to work as a waiting staff rather than as a full-time employee in an office. After all, life is all about settling down in a comfortable house surrounded by loved ones.

He beamed and said that as of now the sole purpose in his life was to satiate his desire for travelling, to quench his wanderlust. He seemed proud of the fact that in a couple of years, he had managed to traverse almost the entire western coast of the country. A few days ago, he told us, he had gone on a pilgrimage in Rajasthan along with his friends.

So how did he manage to cover his living and travel expenses? “Simple,” he said and added: “Wherever I go, I upload my resume on LinkedIn. I get a job and a rented accommodation and then on my days off, I shoot off to explore the region. When I have satiated my wanderlust in one place, I move to another.”

Anshuman’s story was inspiring, showing a unique approach to life. His determination to explore the world while pursuing his education reflected a passion for travel. His resourcefulness, in using technology to find temporary work and accommodation, showcased his adaptability and ambition. Despite working as a waiter, he was far from ordinary, embodying a free spirit that embraced adventure and new experiences. As I listened to his tales of travel and discovery, I couldn’t help but admire his courage to follow his dreams, reminding me that life’s purpose can be found in the pursuit of what truly makes us happy. I was reminded of a quote I had read somewhere, “Happiness isn’t what you find at the end of the road. It’s right here. Right now.”

The writer is an associate professor of English at SD College, Ambala Cantt, and can be reached at sonrok15@gmail.com