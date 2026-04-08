Spice of life | Healing child within while raising the ones without

Our daughters, aged 12 and 8, are currently navigating the choppy waters of sisterhood. It is a phase riddled with high-octane emotions: Sudden bursts of affection, frequent friction, and the constant, firm setting of boundaries. As a parent, witnessing this is a delight, yet negotiating the peace is undeniably draining. We strive to gift our children the emotional literacy we likely lacked—breaking free from physical discipline, deconstructing feelings rather than sweeping them under the rug, and offering unequivocal apologies to our kids (HT File)

Emerging research in developmental psychology suggests that millennials are the first generation in history tasked with “reparenting” themselves while actively raising their own children. We strive to gift our children the emotional literacy we likely lacked—breaking free from physical discipline, deconstructing feelings rather than sweeping them under the rug, and offering unequivocal apologies to our kids.

After all, parents are merely human; we aren’t idols for pedestals, but flawed individuals trying to become better citizens of the world. Parenting has never been more complex, and this evolution often comes at the cost of millennial burnout. However, the silver lining is evidence-based: This approach builds resilient, emotionally regulated children—the ultimate gift to society.

Recently, after a typical sibling tiff, my younger one—the “perpetrator of rage” this time—cuddled up and asked a piercing question: “Bhen makes me so angry. What do I do with all that anger if I’m not allowed to shout back?”

My autopilot response nearly spilled out: “Anger is bad; we must stay away from it.” I caught myself, tasting the bitterness of perfunctory words that meant nothing.

I know anger well. It starts as a spark, its tentacles spreading through the body until it manifests in clenched fists and trenchant words. It takes every ounce of my will to let the emotion roll off me like rainwater off a polyester coat—though often, a single tear allows the water to seep right in.

I quickly apologised for my canned answer and dug into my millennial parenting toolkit—a mix of podcasts, research, and wisdom from our Sunday gurdwara classes. One Sunday, we discussed the five vices in Gurbani: Greed, attachment, lust, anger, and ego. The Guru teaches that these are forces to be controlled, not necessarily eradicated. Anger, in a controlled measure, is vital; it fuels the fight against injustice. But when it controls us, it becomes blinding rage. This applies across the board: Controlled greed can drive excellence; controlled lust leads to procreation and the continuation of life. Unchecked, they breed an unhappy society. Controlled attachment fosters love; in excess, it becomes toxic.

Our homes are microcosms of the entire emotional spectrum we will experience in a lifetime.

“So I can be angry, but not rage?” my daughter asked.

I paused, searching for the right phrasing. “You can be angry, and you can let that anger fuel you to stand up for what’s right. Once you’ve done that, Angry’s job is finished.”

That bit of parental “mumbo jumbo” struck a chord. She ran off to join her sister—all water under the bridge.

“I hope I’m doing my best,” I whispered into the universe. My prayers melted into those of my ancestors. I realised then that they, too, had once whispered the very same words. seeratkaurgill25@gmail.com

The writer is a Canada-based freelance contributor