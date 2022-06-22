Spice of life | Kindness, where happiness of a different kind is hidden
Happiness is inside us. Our ears often get to catch this inspiring thought. Of course, it refers directly to our mind’s eye. But, like most children, I couldn’t comprehend this concept in childhood. Now I’ve come to the conclusion that each one of us can create happiness, rather a rare hue of happiness, simply by practising kindness. Even little gestures work wonders. They can be felt instantly, creating beautiful moments and memories, powerful enough to strengthen our souls.
Because kindness is truly magical as Mark Twain viewed it, terming it as a language that even the deaf can hear and the blind can see. Kahlil Gibran compared it with snow: Kindness is like snow. It beautifies everything it covers. And interestingly, it can be rolled out by anyone, anywhere, if we have the eye to spot the opportunity or simply create one, be it helping an elderly cross the busy road or offer your seat in the bus to someone who couldn’t get one.
Last winter, as I visited a bedridden aunt in my neighbourhood, she shared how for weeks she hadn’t had her favourite ‘saro da saag’. At once, I knew what to do to bring a smile on her face. As ‘saag’ had been prepared at home just an hour ago, I rushed back to get it. I can recall the unique joy that coursed through me as I was heading home, imagining the happiness aunt would experience shortly. When I returned, she was full of gratitude but she could never imagine the happiness I got in the bargain.
A month ago, as the bus I was on halted next to a langar (community kitchen) stall along the road, I was handed a cup of tea but the bus left before a boy seated near me also wanted to grab one. As I hadn’t sipped it yet, I wasted no time to hand him the cup. He was reluctant at first but accepted the cup when I insisted. He thanked me thrice, saying, “I was having a headache, I really needed a cup of tea.” I was happy that I could be of help.
A few days ago as I was leaving for the city from my village, I noticed a family known to me with children waiting for the bus. As I was alone, I offered them a lift. They, too, had to go to the city. The children were so excited and to make our ride even more enjoyable, I asked them their favourite songs and played them through the journey. Within 30 minutes, our destination arrived but every moment fuelled me with an elation of a different kind.
Last Sunday, as I bought a glass of juice from an elderly man and instead of its price of ₹50, I handed him a ₹200 note. “Keep it all,” I told him. “You are working even at this age,” was all I could say in justification. “Shukriya beta, main yaad rakhan ga (Thank you son, I shall remember this),” he said, becoming emotional. He didn’t know that it was not just me who had touched his heart but he too had done the same for me.
Truly, the more we roll out kindness, the better we feel and the better we become. The world desperately needs it. Happiness is also hidden in these gestures. As American author Scot Adams rightly said: “Remember there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end.” rameshinder.sandhu@gmail.com
The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor
