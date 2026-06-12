Spice of Life | No filter, no fuss: Blunt charm of Haryanvi

Conversations today often feel measured—carefully shaped and self-conscious. Against this, the candour of Haryanvi comes as a refreshing surprise. Simple, unfiltered, spontaneous—spoken straight from the heart, without concern for how it sounds. Often called a dialect, it carries the depth and ease of a language shaped by daily life, lived experience, and an earthy, unpretentious way of seeing the world. In Haryana and Haryanvi culture, what people think is rarely concealed. (HT File)

I experienced this first-hand at Kurukshetra University’s directorate of distance education, where I secured admission to an LL.M. course in 2017 at the age of 55—an outlier among much younger applicants. As I approached the clerk, he assumed I was enquiring for my child. When I told him the admission was for me, he looked up, clearly taken aback. A little later, as I completed the formalities, he glanced at me and said in a plain Haryanvi tone, “Tau, tanne ghar mein koi ne raakhe? (Doesn’t anyone keep you at home?)”

The remark was momentarily disarming, yet free of malice. It was humour—raw, instinctive, unmistakably local. That moment took me back nearly three decades to the turbulent days of the Mandal Commission protests, when academic life across North India had virtually ground to a halt.

A classmate of mine, then a young mother, had enrolled in a B.Ed. programme through the department of correspondence courses at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak. Married and with a two-year-old daughter, she was staying with her parents in Delhi, while her husband, a young army officer, was posted in Secunderabad for training. On the crucial last date for submitting her examination form—missing it would have meant losing an academic year—she set out for the university with her father at the wheel.

The journey was far from easy. Though the distance from Delhi to Rohtak was not great, the roads were marked by unrest and sporadic violence. Barricades everywhere, traffic disrupted, police and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain order—what should have been a routine drive became a slow, stop-and-start ordeal. At one such blockade, when she asked if they could proceed, a policeman replied in that familiar flat tone, “Aage ja ke dekh le na, manne kyun poochh ri se? (Go ahead and see for yourself—why are you asking me?)”. Another added, “Aakhyan koni ke, apne aap dekh le. (Don’t you have eyes? See it yourself.)”

Eventually, she reached the university. Inside the office, a clerk sat relaxed—leaning back in his chair, legs crossed, sipping tea. As she began filling out her form, she paused at two columns: Father’s name and husband’s name. Caught in a dilemma, she felt she should write her husband’s name, and said so.

“Baap ka naam likh (Write your father’s name),” he said with quiet authority. Noticing her hesitation, he added with blunt clarity, “Dekh chhori, tu khasam to badal sake hai, par baap koni badal sake—baap to yoey rahega. (You may change your husband, but your father remains the same.)”

The line, spoken in dead seriousness, left her speechless while others struggled to suppress a smile. Bold, slightly irreverent, it carried a rustic, matter-of-fact clarity that stayed with her long after.

A year later, when I returned to Kurukshetra University for examinations, the memory surfaced again. It reminded me that such experiences are not isolated; they reflect a deeper cultural instinct. In an era where expression can become overly stylised, this voice remains refreshingly authentic—capturing the rhythm, humour, and resilience of everyday life in the region.

In Haryana and Haryanvi culture, what people think is rarely concealed. Expression is immediate, direct, and marked by quiet wit. In that simplicity lies its enduring strength—and its quiet verve.

opinder.lamba@gmail.com

The writer is a Mohali-based freelance contributor.