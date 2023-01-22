Spice of Life: Poring over coffee, one sip at a time

One of my resolutions this year is to invest in new experiences every weekend. And so, in a bid to try something new, I recently tried coffee cupping at a local branch of a nationally acclaimed coffee chain. During the pandemic, I spent my time sampling instant coffee from various national and international brands, but for long, I have been intrigued about how the magical beans are transformed into the elixir that wakes me up every morning.

Without a doubt, this was one of the most interesting and educational experiences I have ever had.

Coffee cupping, or coffee tasting, is the practice of observing the tastes and aromas of coffee, and is used to identify the best quality coffee. While cupping has traditionally been done by experts, many new cafes across India are now helping customers partake in this ritual-like activity that almost feels like an art-form.

And so began my tryst with tasting coffee. Finding myself completely clueless about how to proceed with the cupping, I quickly followed the barista’s instructions- sniff the coffee, slurp it slowly to experience its tasting notes, and gulp it to appreciate the after-taste. But this was easier said than done! I found myself gawking awkwardly as multiple cups with different samples of coffee were placed in front of me, along with sheets of paper where I was supposed to pen my observations about the coffees’ aroma, taste, mouth-feel, texture, oiliness, and after-taste. Despite my lack of faith in my gustatory abilities, I sipped a couple of samples of coffee with great trepidation and was surprised to find that I could discern the differences in their taste. Soon, I was happily slurping away all the samples placed in front of me, already imagining myself to be a coffee sommelier. The barista informed us that the longer and louder the slurp, the more one can taste the coffee, and I did not shy away from making a ruckus- this was officially the first time that slurping was considered polite.

My lessons from the coffee cupping session were not restricted to coffee alone. Over the course of the next three hours, I experimented with coffee from some very remote, hard to pronounce villages from our country’s hinterlands; this had soon become a lesson in geography and science. As an engineer by education, my mind quickly found a deep appreciation for the chemical reactions and processes that transform the red-green beans of the coffee plant into that magical beverage that can kick-start conversations, drive business meetings, and help students prepare for exams. Right from the type of soil where the plant is grown to the plantation’s altitude, everything comes together to help craft a delightful cuppa. The magic doesn’t end there -- coffee’s flavours can then be tweaked by roasting it. I was surprised to learn that light roasts tend to have more caffeine, while dark roasts are more bitter but have less caffeine.

Upon returning home, I quickly discovered that certified coffee sommeliers require years of training. My short lesson, however, acquainted me with the fine art of brewing coffee and appreciating its tasting profiles. My collection includes, thanks to gifts from friends and family and my own escapades, coffee from nine countries and six Indian states. I had thus far only been drinking my coffee; henceforth, I will also be able to taste it.

The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor. He can be reached at rishabhkochhar92@gmail.com.