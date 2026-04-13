Spice of life: Reaping the harvest of a golden season

Between the laughter-filled melas of childhood and the quiet, prayerful mornings of today lies a story of growing up—a story that Baisakhi gently tells every year. Baisakhi reminds us that nothing meaningful is instant. The sweetness we once found in a jalebi now feels like a metaphor for life—the result of heat, patience, and careful preparation. (HT File)

Back then, Baisakhi was a burst of festivities. The air carried the frantic rhythm of the dhol, and the very ground seemed to vibrate with excitement. We would navigate crowded fairgrounds, clutching our parents’ hands, eyes wide with wonder at stalls shimmering with trinkets and toys. Happiness felt immediate and infinite, as if those golden days would never fade.

There was something magical about choosing bright new clothes, tasting freshly made jalebis dripping with sweetness, and biting into hot samosas that seemed to hold the warmth of the festival itself. We didn’t search for meaning then; we simply lived it. Every shared smile quietly stitched memories into our hearts.

As the years passed, the noise of the melas softened into echoes. Life grew busier, and celebrations turned inward—becoming simpler and more intimate. Baisakhi moved from the crowded grounds into the calm of our homes. Today, wearing yellow is more than just tradition; it is a symbol of ripeness, hope, and gratitude. The prayers we once rushed through have become slower and deeper, filled with silent conversations with ourselves and the divine.

Somewhere along this journey, the festival’s true meaning revealed itself. It is not merely a harvest of grain, but a reflection of life’s rhythm. Much like the farmer who sows seeds and waits through the changing seasons, we too are constantly planting efforts and nurturing dreams. Baisakhi reminds us that nothing meaningful is instant. The sweetness we once found in a jalebi now feels like a metaphor for life—the result of heat, patience, and careful preparation.

There is, of course, a gentle ache in remembering what once was. The carefree innocence of wanting little and feeling full returns like a familiar song. The memories remind us that joy was never found in the grandeur of the celebration, but in the togetherness, in holding hands, in sharing a meal, in simply being present.

Today, Baisakhi feels quieter, yet perhaps more truthful. It teaches us to pause, to look back with gratitude, and to move forward with faith. It serves as a reminder that every phase of life has its own distinct beauty: The loud, boisterous joy of childhood and the silent, grounded strength of growing up.

In its essence, Baisakhi is a bridge between who we were and who we are becoming. It tells us that patience is not just about waiting, but about trusting that every season carries the promise of a golden harvest. It is not just a date on the calendar; it is a reminder carried within—that every period of waiting eventually leads to a season of fulfilment. bagga.aastha23@gmail.com

The writer is a Hoshiarpur-based freelance contributor.