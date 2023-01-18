Spice of Life | Reminiscing simple pleasures of winter

Though I’m enjoying my winter break in North America, exploring its many cities and towns, which also remained enveloped in a festive spirit for weeks after Christmas, I often reminisce about winter back home in Punjab. Surprisingly, for all its simple pleasures, which many of us choose to overlook but few deeply realise, like poet Oscar Wilde, once declared: “I adore simple pleasures. They are the last refuge of the complex.” I had never expected these pleasures to follow me on this trip but they did and every time I indulge in them, they are heart-warming.

Think of when we visit someone’s home, especially from November to February, what does everyone announce with elation? Yes, you guessed it right: “We just finished making saag and are about to make makki di roti. Don’t leave before eating.” When you praise its taste, the answer invariably is: “After all, it came fresh from the village and we made it on our earthen chulha. We always make it in the traditional way, using cow dung cakes and wood for fuel.” And it’s exciting to see it topped with homemade white butter, which plays its delicious role.

Gajrela, the traditional carrot dessert, is also in almost everyone’s refrigerator. Many a times, I’ve been lucky enough to arrive at someone’s place just when they finished making it, because it tastes heavenly then and thanks to the yummy fragrance in the air. There are of course some shops too known for this dessert, especially in the old quarter of my hometown, Amritsar, or the sweet shops run by temples.

Considering January in play, how could I forget Amritsar’s khajur sweet, a Lohri festival special, made simply of white flour and sugar in desi ghee, which wins many hearts. I know a small old-fashioned shop in Guru Bazaar, which takes this desi brownie to another level. It’s joyful to see it being made, too.

Paranthas, a variety of which is endless these days, taste exceptionally good, not only at home but wherever you have them, too. Seems everyone has perfected the art of making them. But in village homes, they taste exceptionally good. An aunt prepares the potato variety in a tandoor, making the morning special. Sipping rich tea alongside is a joy of a different kind.

When I’m at my maternal village, my grandmother is ready with her traditional treats from panjiri to pinnis. I, however, enjoy sitting out in the sun with her even more over our never-ending conversations.

Walking and cycling in the afternoon in the tranquil countryside warms me up. En route, I come across villagers, some simply sitting to watch the world go by. A common stop while cycling is at the jiggery-making place, just on the outskirts of my maternal village, where my mouth waters, even before the tasting the sweet fare.

But this winter, I’ve been valuing these moments even more. It’s true, most of us value something more when it’s not in our hands. And there’s no denying that the simple pleasures of life are the little things that make life worth living. rameshinder.sandhu@gmail.com

The writer is a Chicago-based freelance contributor .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON