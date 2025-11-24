Spice of life: Small talk, but big heart: Dialogues on the move

I admire those who have the knack for striking up conversations with strangers. Their effortless ease not only breaks the ice but also offers a window into their mindset, something people like me find entertaining, enlightening, and inspiring. I was home, back in a land where strangers become family within minutes. (File)

During my month-long stay in the US, I took nearly a dozen Uber rides, and the ones I enjoyed most were those where the driver initiated a friendly conversation. While most drivers greeted with a warm “Hello, how are you doing?” and bid farewell with a cheerful “Have a good day”, a few went beyond these polite exchanges. They engaged in light, pleasant chats that made the ride feel more personal and welcoming. Their willingness to connect, even briefly, transformed an ordinary commute into a memorable experience, offering a comforting sense of belonging in a foreign land.

A young Uber driver picked us up outside a shopping mall and graciously helped load our bulky bags into the car’s boot. As we quietly settled into the back seat, he greeted us with a cheerful, “Hello ladies! Did you manage to buy everything you came for, or did shopping tire you out enough to call it a day?” His quirky icebreaker caught us off guard and sent us into peals of laughter. What followed was a lively, light-hearted conversation all the way home.

A tall, poised African woman once drove me to Dallas Fort Worth Airport, and the ride turned out to be far more than a routine drop-off. Not only did she keep me informed about every delay and detour along the way, but she also doubled as a passionate commentator on Texas traffic, especially the recklessness of male drivers, whom she described, with amused exasperation, as rule-breakers with little regard for others. “But don’t worry,” she assured me. “I’m an expert driver with over 3,000 rides.” At the airport, when I reached for my luggage, she firmly asked me to step aside and unloaded it herself with ease. “I was in the army,” she said with quiet pride. I stepped away, impressed and grateful to have met this fierce, grounded woman behind the wheel.

I met David during an Uber ride to the supermarket with my daughter. As we settled into the back seat, he greeted us warmly and, with a quick tap on the music system, began playing, “Tu rang sharbaton ka...” I looked at my daughter, who simply smiled and shrugged. David was a lively conversationalist. In just 20 minutes, he shared his love for Hindi songs, his fascination with different cultures, and the story of a Nepalese client who gifted him a Ganesha idol that now sits on his office desk. A car salesman by profession, he drives for Uber to connect with the world.

The best was saved for last. On my flight home from Istanbul, a middle-aged couple cheerfully took the seats beside me. “Hello ji, how are you?” the gentleman asked with effortless familiarity. I was feeling slightly unwell and hoped for a quiet journey, but was soon flooded with questions like where I’d travelled, how many children I had, and what my husband did. Yet, as we landed in Delhi, he asked warmly, “Bhai sahab aa rahe hain aapko receive karne?” That single phrase ‘Bhai Sahab’ struck a deep chord. I was home, back in a land where strangers become family within minutes. This is My India! sonrok15@gmail.com

The writer is an associate professor of English at SD College, Ambala Cantt.