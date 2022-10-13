Spice of life: Uprooting, re-rooting, while staying rooted

The other day, my better half and I celebrated our ‘Root-iversary’ over a cup of steaming chai. Exactly, a year ago on this day, my loving mother-in-law, brother-in-law and best friend saw us off at the airport as our family of four began our journey to a new place.

Although, time seems to have quickly flown by, it remains dotted with numerous events and milestones that escape us unless we take a breather and review the moments which have whizzed us by.

Reflecting on the last year, I have stumbled upon some learnings. The other day, I discovered that cooking, despite the drudgery, can be a welcome stress buster, and that it is not really rocket science, especially for some of us, who had deemed it as a rather unimportant life skill, especially because the motherland’s purchasing power parity allows us this luxury.

The best things in life are free and uncomplicated, just like the roadside library where you pick and give a book of your choice in the book-sharing box, or a sprig of green grass peeking from under the slushy snow.

Love transcends the greatest physical distances and time zones. The people who love you will make you feel loved wherever you are. Case in point: my best friend and I constantly exchange life updates.

They are resilient, braver and adapt faster in newer situations as compared to adults. More so, if you have a pre-teen daughter, whose wisdom will leave you at a loss of words once in a while.

We also tend to overestimate ourselves. I learned the hard way that snow shovelling should never be done in a single go, and should be punctuated with chai and samosa breaks.

You end up discovering what the famed “system” that NRIs keep harping about really is. Fundamentally, all humans love rules and regulations. But, we are also prone to making life easier for ourselves by breaking them. Hence, the need for a “system” that ensures rules are adhered to. The system that works for the majority is efficient, thus making a country prosper. On the other hand, the one that works for a handful is inefficient, thus pulling the country backwards. Irrespective of the well-laid socio-economic comparisons, “Tedha hai par mera hai” is also a perfectly valid reason to love the so-called system of the motherland.

Our first few meals in the new land were home-made and sumptuous, duly cooked and delivered to us by my father’s friend. “The only way to pay this kindness”, he said, “is by paying it forward”. It truly is a wonderful act by which immigrants lend support to the next set of families. Kindness too, can become a vicious cycle.

We call it “root-iversary” because this process is an uprooting and re-rooting of sorts. Although, in this progressively globalised world, being “rooted” is becoming an increasingly abstract concept. However, re-rooting is magical, it helps one broaden their horizons. A deep sense of comfort sets in, discovering that the human race is more similar than it is different. The larger community, with all its myriad cultures, “systems” and idiosyncrasies is bound by a common need to connect, progress and find joy. After all, are we not all heading home? In the words of the poet, Shehpar Rasool:

Mujhe bhī lamha-e-hijrat ne kar diyā taqsīm,

nigāh ghar kī taraf hai qadam safar kī taraf

Here’s to finding ghar and safar on the same path…cheers!

seeratsandhu25@yahoo.com

(The writer is a Canada-based freelance contributor)