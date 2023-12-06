Spice of Life| Whispers of war still ring loud and clear

December is a month of reminiscing. Memories of the Indo-Pak war of 1971 come back alive as if it were just yesterday. I was posted as a battery commander with an infantry battalion in Shakargarh.

With every step, we felt the weight of the mission, the gravity of our purpose. Before the first light pierced the sky, we dug into the cold, unforgiving earth, creating makeshift shelters to shield ourselves from the imminent threat of enemy air raids. (File)

In the chilling winter, the midnight-long march through the undulating terrain, guided only by the dim glow of fellow soldiers, remains a haunting silhouette in the corridors of my recollection. As we waded through two icy rivers, the water seemed to sear into our consciousness, a stark awakening to the unforgiving reality of conflict.

Our destination was a patch of dense mangrove, a place where darkness was our ally. With every step, we felt the weight of the mission, the gravity of our purpose. Before the first light pierced the sky, we dug into the cold, unforgiving earth, creating makeshift shelters to shield ourselves from the imminent threat of enemy air raids. The only sounds were the hushed whispers of comrades and the shovels biting into frozen soil.

The nights were orchestrated by an incessant symphony of artillery guns, booming relentlessly as if trying to drown out the fear that lingered in the air. Each thunderous blast was a heartbeat, a pulse that resonated through the vast expanse, a rhythmic reminder that we were not alone in this desolate theatre of war. Our 25-pounder guns played merry hell into the enemy defences, forcing them to keep their heads down.

The days unfolded with a surreal routine of strategic moves and calculated risks. The landscape morphed into a canvas of trenches and bunkers, where we stood guard against an unseen adversary while preparing for the main offensive against Shakargarh. The camaraderie among us, forged in the crucible of shared danger, became the thread that bound us together in this tapestry of conflict.

Night attacks became our reality, guided more by instinct than visibility. The adrenaline surged as we navigated the darkness, moving like phantoms against the backdrop of a battlefield illuminated war zone. The emotions were a complex mix of fear, camaraderie, and an unwavering determination to overcome. In the silent moments between bursts of gunfire, the weight of responsibility bore down on each one of us.

After 14 days that felt like eternity, the culmination of the war brought a wave of relief and reflection. The valour of our jawans, the unsung heroes who faced the battle with unwavering courage, became the heartbeat of our shared narrative. Their sacrifices echoed in the winds that whispered through the war-torn landscape.

As the ceasefire settled, we stood amid the remnants of conflict, our uniforms stained with the soil of a nation defended. The memories of 1971 linger like a poignant melody, a reminder of the price paid for freedom. Each scar on the landscape mirrored the indomitable spirit of those who marched through the midnight rivers, faced the booming artillery guns, and emerged on the other side, forever bound by the crucible of war.

War, a tragic tableau of futility, extracts a toll of human and material losses. Families bear the weight of absence, and nations mourn the irreplaceable. In its wake, scars endure. nahuja8@hotmail.com

The writer is a Panchkula-based freelance contributor