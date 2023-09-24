Splendor bikes a favourite among vehicle lifters: Data

The owners of Hero Splendor bikes in the city have a reason to worry as the brand seems to have caught fancy with the vehicle lifters in the city. Accused in custody of police. (HT PHOTO)

The illustrious bike, being a favourite among vehicle lifters, has become a prime target for miscreants. According to data provided by the district police, out of the total number of bikes stolen in Ludhiana, a whopping 72% are Splendor bikes.

The data revealed that 56 bikes were stolen from the city in the first eight months, out of which 35 were Splendor bikes.

According to police officials, the reason behind the increasing incidents can be attributed to the higher resale value of these motorcycles in comparison to other bikes in the same segment. The police have identified this characteristic as a major draw for vehicle lifters, who seek to cash in on the lucrative market for Hero Splendor spare parts.

In a recent incident, the Haibowal police on September 3 arrested a woman along with her eight aides for snatchings and vehicle lifting. The police recovered as many as 17 Hero Splendor motorcycles from their possession, besides sharp-edged weapons.

Not only in the city, Splendor bikes are a prime target for vehicle lifters in rural areas also. On July 9, the Jagraon police had busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of five accused and recovered 16 stolen motorcycles, including 7 Splendor bikes from their possession.

It has also come to light that vehicle lifters have adopted a new modus operandi. Rather than selling the stolen motorcycles as a whole, these miscreants now dismantle the vehicles into parts. This strategy not only makes it difficult for the police to track down the criminals, but also allows the thieves to fetch a significant sum by selling the individual spare parts. The reselling of Hero Splendor bike components has proven to be equally lucrative, thus fueling the demand for stolen motorcycles of this brand.

Police officials have expressed concern over the rising trend, urging Hero Splendor motorcycle owners to remain cautious. They have advised implementing additional security measures such as installing anti-theft devices, using secure parking spaces, and keeping an eye out for any suspicious activities near their vehicles. Additionally, owners are encouraged to make a note of their bike’s unique identification marks which can aid the police in identifying stolen motorcycles.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, said that the number of Splendor bikes is more than any other bikes in the city, which is another reason for the thefts.

He also said that the bike owners park their vehicles anywhere due to which thieves would get a chance to steal. He also suggested the bike owners put extra locks on the bikes for extra security.