Sports fraternity mourns death of basketball coach Devinderpal Singh Dhindsa
Members of the basketball fraternity, along with other sportspersons, came together to offer condolence after the sudden demise of coach Devinderpal Singh Dhindsa, fondly known as Kulkul coach, on Wednesday morning.
The 72-year-old. who suffered a heart attack early in the morning at his residence in Yamuna Nagar, was a significant figure amongst coaches at Ludhiana Basketball Association.
Dhindsa coached numerous basketball players from the state, who went on represent India in international matches. He also had a 15-year-long association with Khalsa College for Women.
“Dhindsa was a thoroughly committed sportsperson who was very sound technically and pursued his passion of training players with whole heart. Punjab Basketball is at immense loss in his demise,” Teja Singh Dhaliwal, Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) general secretary, said.
PBA president PBA R S Gill said Dhindsa made several sacrifices for the sake of the game and players.
Remembering Dhindsa, Basketball Federation of India president and secretary general said, “Dhindsa’s positive energy will be remembered till long by BFI”.
Others including PBA senior vice-president Yurinder Singh Hayer, treasurer Vijay Chopra, Jaipal Sngh, Darshan Singh, JP Singh, Brij Goyal, Sumesh Chadha Paramveer Bhogal, Saloni, Narinder Kumar, Rajinder Singh and Gurkipral Singh also mourned Dhindsa’s death.
Two GCG Ludhiana students qualify for national chess tournament
Government College for Girls students Shruti Semwal and Meenakshi of BA I and BA III respectively were selected for the all-India Inter-University Chess (Women) tournament, scheduled to be held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu, between April 20 to 22. Both students had participated in the recently-held Punjab University chess (Women) tournament and secured second position in the North Zone Inter University Chess (Women) tournament organised by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.
RTA shares contact details with public at Ludhiana transport office, visitors not impressed
The regional transport authority has put up a notice board outside their office and made the contact information of all superintendents and clerks public. While authorities maintain that the notice board has been installed for the public's convenience, it is learnt that RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal ordered the installation following an increased number of complaints regarding the RTA office being infested by agents.
Fertilizer price hike part of a big conspiracy: Tikait
MEERUT Amid increasing prices of fertilizers and diesel ( both of which are used in farming), BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has accused the BJP government of a conspiracy to divert over 40 per cent workforce from agriculture to convert it into cheap labourers for factories. DAP fertilizer is widely used during sowing of almost all crops like sugarcane and wheat. Spiralling prices of fertilizers, diesel, seeds and pesticides had reduced farmers' income drastically.
Staff shortage forces railway police to increase duty hours at Ludhiana station
Security staff shortage at the state's busiest railway station has overburdened the handful of officers deputed here. Notably, 14 Punjab Armed Police staff who were earlier stationed here with the Government Railway Police and sent for the Punjab assembly election duties in February have not returned, adding to the trouble of the railway security forces, who were already struggling with the staff shortage.
Power supply in Maharashtra may improve from mid-May after coal imports
The power supply scenario in Maharashtra may improve marginally from mid-May after the state-owned electricity generation utility imports coal from abroad. This will add to the dwindled coal inventory and ramp up generation at thermal power plants. The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco) will import 20 lakh metric tonnes of coal. The power demand in Maharashtra has risen to a record 28,000 MW. The MahaGenco usually imports coal to tide over supply shortfalls.
