Sports fraternity mourns death of basketball coach Devinderpal Singh Dhindsa

Members of the basketball fraternity, along with other sportspersons, came together to offer condolence after the sudden demise of coach Devinderpal Singh Dhindsa, fondly known as Kulkul coach, on Wednesday morning.

The 72-year-old. who suffered a heart attack early in the morning at his residence in Yamuna Nagar, was a significant figure amongst coaches at Ludhiana Basketball Association.

Dhindsa coached numerous basketball players from the state, who went on represent India in international matches. He also had a 15-year-long association with Khalsa College for Women.

“Dhindsa was a thoroughly committed sportsperson who was very sound technically and pursued his passion of training players with whole heart. Punjab Basketball is at immense loss in his demise,” Teja Singh Dhaliwal, Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) general secretary, said.

PBA president PBA R S Gill said Dhindsa made several sacrifices for the sake of the game and players.

Remembering Dhindsa, Basketball Federation of India president and secretary general said, “Dhindsa’s positive energy will be remembered till long by BFI”.

Others including PBA senior vice-president Yurinder Singh Hayer, treasurer Vijay Chopra, Jaipal Sngh, Darshan Singh, JP Singh, Brij Goyal, Sumesh Chadha Paramveer Bhogal, Saloni, Narinder Kumar, Rajinder Singh and Gurkipral Singh also mourned Dhindsa’s death.