Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sports ministry asks NRAI to initiate fresh election process
chandigarh news

Sports ministry asks NRAI to initiate fresh election process

NRAI president Raninder Singh, son of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, is seeking re-election that has been challenged by UP rifle body chief Shyam Singh Yadav
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:17 PM IST
A shooter takes aim at the Karni Singh Range in New Delhi. The National Rifle Association of India’s elections are to take place in Mohali on Saturday. Raninder Singh is seeking re-election as NRAI chief. (Representational photo)

Just a day before the National Rifle Association of India’s (NRAI) elections in Mohali, the sports ministry has directed the shooting body to initiate the process afresh after presidential candidate Shyam Singh Yadav cited “perceptible conflict of interest” in the appointment of the returning officer for the polls.

The NRAI will, however, go ahead with the elections on Saturday as the matter is pending before the Delhi high court with the next date of hearing in December. Incumbent president Raninder Singh is seeking re-election and is being challenged by Yadav.

Also read: Tenure issue raised ahead of NRAI poll

In view of the ministry order, the elections are set to be declared null and void.

Acting on a petition filed by Uttar Pradesh State Rifle Association president Yadav, the ministry ordered that the returning officer should be changed to ensure that the national sports code, 2011, is not violated.

Yadav is a Bahujan Samaj Party Lok Sabha MP from UP’s Jaunpur constituency, while Raninder Singh, serving his third term in the top job, is the son of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

RELATED STORIES

Returning officer is Punjab vigilance head

The returning officer for the elections is Justice (retd) Mehtab Singh Gill, whose appointment, the petitioner alleged, was not done in a fair manner.

“It has also been contended by the petitioner that the returning officer was appointed as the chief vigilance commissioner (CVC) of the state of Punjab under the Punjab State Vigilance Commission Act;....and that name for the said post has been recommended by a three-member committee headed by a close relative of the present president of the NRAI,” the ministry said in the letter which is in possession of PTI.

“A perceptible conflict of interest arising out of imputed personal and professional relations among the RO and the concerned stakeholders has been drawn by the petitioner. Therefore, NRAI is directed to appoint a new returning officer and initiate a fresh election process for conducting elections to its governing body in a fair, objective and transparent manner by adhering to the provisions of National Sports Development Code of India, 2011,” the letter added.

Raninder completes 12 years by 2022-end

The ministry also looked into the objections raised by Yadav regarding Raninder Singh’s tenure but found the incumbent to have a legitimate claim at re-election.

According to the sports code, “The president of any recognised NSF, including the IOA, can hold the office for a maximum of 12 years, with or without a break.” Going by the technicalities, Raninder Singh remains a valid candidate as he will complete 12 years in the post at the end of 2022.

“The petitioner has raised the issue of the present president of NRAI seeking his re-election as president for the fourth term, whereas this ministry, letter No. 52-66/2009 SP-I (Vol.II) dated 30.10.2017, provides that he is serving his third term as president of NRAI for 2017-21,” the ministry noted. Raninder Singh had defeated Yadav for the president’s post in the NRAI’s 2010 and 2017 elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AAP, Akali Dal to mark 'Black Day' on completion of one year of farm laws

Class 11 admission in Chandigarh: 2,409 seats up for grabs in second counselling

Chandigarh health secretary seeks explanation from doc, two health workers on surprise visit

Chandigarh: UP resident catches man trying to rob him
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP