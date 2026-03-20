Spring maize acreage drops in Ludhiana amid water concerns

The area under spring-summer maize cultivation in Ludhiana has witnessed a significant decline this season, reflecting the agriculture department’s push to curb water-intensive cropping amid growing concerns over groundwater depletion. Last season, it was cultivated on just about 320 hectares in the district. (HT photo)

According to official data, around 10,000 hectares have been brought under spring maize so far, down from 16,000 hectares last year.

While the figure may increase marginally in the coming weeks, officials said it is unlikely to reach last season’s level.

Chief agricultural officer Gurdeep Singh said the reduction indicates a gradual shift in cropping patterns, though challenges remain. Spring maize is typically sown by farmers after harvesting potato and other rabi crops in January. The crop, grown between February and early summer, is harvested before full maturity and used for silage, offering farmers an additional income stream. However, late-sown spring and summer maize require nearly as much water as paddy, placing added pressure on the state’s already depleting water table. With paddy cultivation consuming nearly 3,000 litres of water per kilogram, the department has been promoting crop diversification, encouraging farmers to shift towards Kharif maize, which requires significantly less water—around 200 litres per kilogram. However, despite sustained efforts, the uptake of Kharif maize remains limited. Last season, it was cultivated on just about 320 hectares in the district, highlighting the gap between policy push and on-ground adoption. Officials said that while reducing spring maize area is a step forward, the larger challenge lies in steering farmers towards sustainable alternatives without compromising their income.