SR Vashishat assumes charge as chief engineer of PSPCL's Ludhiana central zone

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:44 AM IST

SR Vashishat assumed charge as the chief engineer of Central Zone, Ludhiana, of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Monday

SR Vashishat, the new chief engineer of Ludhiana central zone.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

SR Vashishat assumed charge as the chief engineer of Central Zone, Ludhiana, of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Monday.

Vashishat, who had last served as superintending engineer in Ludhiana, replaced Parvinder Singh Khamba.

After taking charge, Vashishat conducted a meeting with SEs, XENs and other staff of the central zone. He said that he will work to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

Vashishat appealed to residents to help PSPCL in putting an end to the menace of power theft, adding that strict action will be taken against those found misusing electricity or stealing power.

Vashishat has an experience of over 31 years as he joined Punjab State Electricity Board on September 17, 1991. In December 2006, he was promoted to senior XEN and then to SE in June 2019.

