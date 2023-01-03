Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SR Vashishat assumes charge as chief engineer of PSPCL’s Ludhiana central zone

SR Vashishat assumes charge as chief engineer of PSPCL’s Ludhiana central zone

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:44 AM IST

SR Vashishat assumed charge as the chief engineer of Central Zone, Ludhiana, of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Monday

SR Vashishat, the new chief engineer of Ludhiana central zone.
SR Vashishat, the new chief engineer of Ludhiana central zone.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

SR Vashishat assumed charge as the chief engineer of Central Zone, Ludhiana, of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Monday.

Vashishat, who had last served as superintending engineer in Ludhiana, replaced Parvinder Singh Khamba.

After taking charge, Vashishat conducted a meeting with SEs, XENs and other staff of the central zone. He said that he will work to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

Vashishat appealed to residents to help PSPCL in putting an end to the menace of power theft, adding that strict action will be taken against those found misusing electricity or stealing power.

Vashishat has an experience of over 31 years as he joined Punjab State Electricity Board on September 17, 1991. In December 2006, he was promoted to senior XEN and then to SE in June 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out