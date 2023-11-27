Srinagar apple farmers, trade unions hold protest over govt policies

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Jammu and Kashmir Apple Farmers Federation held a protest demonstration at the Press Enclave in Srinagar over the “anti-farmer and anti people” policies of the government on Sunday. Shouting slogans against the administration , the protesters expressed concern over problems faced by the people (HT File)

Shouting slogans against the administration , the protesters expressed concern over problems faced by the people. While addressing the demonstration, CITU president and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MY Tarigami said that Kashmir was facing the worst power crisis in the last two decades, a statement said.

“The valley is reeling under acute power shortage, with people facing extreme inconvenience due to long and unscheduled power cuts at a time when temperatures have dipped to sub-zero levels in the Valley. Hospitals are bearing the brunt of the crisis and industries as well as other crucial sectors are suffering as well, “ he said.

“J&K is a direct victim of Indus Water Treaty (IWT) and has been put to a disadvantageous position. J&K is made to bear a recurring loss of billions annually, besides limiting its 15,000 MW power generation potential,” Tarigami said while urging the central government to compensate for these losses.

“Raising royalty from 12% to 40% in all centre sector hydroelectric projects (HEPs) in the region is a legitimate demand which should be fulfilled if the Union government is serious about streamlining the precarious power situation in J&K,” he added. The government must implement the recommendations made by the Rangarajan Committee to handover two J&K-based hydro-electric power projects to J&K.