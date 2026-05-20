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Srinagar :Drug smuggler, terrorist two sides of same coin, says LG

Sinha urged the people to strike the final blow against drug abuse. “Together we dismantle the narco-terror network and save our young generation from addiction

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Drug smuggler, terrorist two sides of same coin: LG

Lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha takes an oath while addressing the public gathering during the 'Padyatra' under the 'Drug-Free J&K' campaign, in Pulwama on Tuesday. (ANI Photo))

HT Correspondent

Srinagar: Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that for decades drug smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir was treated as a mere local crime but its part of terrorism.

“People must now realise that the drug smuggler and the terrorist are two sides of the same coin,” he said while leading a “padyatra” in South Kashmir’s Pulwama town as part of 100 day Nasha Mukt campaign that was launched on April 11 across 20 districts of UT which has seen huge public participation.

“Drug smugglers profit by destroying the futures of our youth and the terror outfits use that money to fuel terrorism and radicalisation,” he said.

Sinha urged the people to strike the final blow against drug abuse. “Together we dismantle the narco-terror network and save our young generation from addiction. This past month, Jammu Kashmir has witnessed public spirit awaken. In Baramulla I saw thousands raising their voices against drugs. Similarly, in Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar and other districts I saw young people and parents resolutely committed to this fight,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Srinagar :Drug smuggler, terrorist two sides of same coin, says LG
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Srinagar :Drug smuggler, terrorist two sides of same coin, says LG
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