Srinagar: J&K students urge PM’s intervention to relocate Indian students from Iran

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar to immediately intervene and facilitate the relocation of Indian students, particularly those from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to safer locations until a full-fledged evacuation operation is launched, as the security situation in Iran continues to deteriorate following repeated airstrikes and escalating hostilities in the region. National convenor of the association, Nasir Khuehami said that the ongoing airstrikes have created widespread panic among students. (HT Photo for representation)

Parents of students also urged the central government to ensure the safety of their children in war torn regions where the situation is turning volatile with every passing hour.

National convenor of the association, Nasir Khuehami said that the ongoing airstrikes have created widespread panic among students, with many reporting fear, uncertainty, and severe distress. “Parents back home are deeply anxious and frightened about the safety of their children amid the rapidly worsening circumstances,” he added.

The association further said that several colleges and universities in the affected areas have advised students to vacate campuses as a precautionary measure due to the escalation. “With airspace disruptions, restricted mobility, and growing instability, students are finding it increasingly difficult to secure safe passage or make alternative travel arrangements,” the association said.

The association urged the government of India to take proactive and immediate measures, including close coordination with the Union ministry of external affairs and the Indian Embassy in Tehran, to ensure relocation to safer zones until the government formally launches a comprehensive evacuation operation.

Meanwhile the group of parents whose children are in Iran have also requested the government for the safety of their children. “We are not in touch with our children due to communication disruption. Our children were in the midst of examinations so couldn’t leave Tehran,” said Amjid Ali whose daughter is studying medicine in Iran. The J&K government has already set up a helpline for students and other residents who are stranded in Iran.