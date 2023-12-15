Srinagar MC chief chairs review meeting for ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ campaign

Srinagar municipal corporation (SMC) commissioner Athar Aamir Khan on Thursday chaired a comprehensive review-cum-preparedness meeting of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ campaign at the SMC headquarters. HT Image

The meeting reviewed the action plan and preparations for ensuring the seamless and successful conduct of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in all 74 wards of SMC.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The fundamental objectives of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ encompasses critical aspects such as reaching out to the vulnerable sections eligible under various welfare schemes and not yet covered, disseminating information and fostering awareness about the schemes,” the government spokesman said adding that during the review, SMC commissioner impressed upon all concerned officers to ensure utmost coordination at different levels for the smooth and successful conduct of the activities under the yatra in all 74 wards of SMC.

SMC chief Khan asked them to ensure effective implementation of the activities planned to be conducted during the Yatra.