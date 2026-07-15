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    Srinagar MP opposes ‘political poaching’, calls it insult to people’s mandate

    Srinagar Lok Sabha MP from National Conference, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, on Tuesday said he opposes “horse trading and poaching” aimed at breaking the party

    Published on: Jul 15, 2026, 09:23:14 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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    Srinagar Lok Sabha MP from National Conference, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, on Tuesday said he opposes “horse trading and poaching” aimed at breaking the party.

    Srinagar Lok Sabha MP from National Conference Aga Ruhullah Mehdi. (File)
    Srinagar Lok Sabha MP from National Conference Aga Ruhullah Mehdi. (File)

    Ruhullah, who has “differences” with the NC, ruled out the formation of any new political party.

    Speaking to reporters, Ruhullah said there is no scope for horse trading in a democracy. “The ruling NC should get its full term to complete the government. I am very much opposed to breaking any party or poaching of legislators,” he said, adding that “poaching” of legislators is an insult to the people’s mandate.

    The sitting MP was not among the recipients of the Jantar Mantar protest invite, depicting deepening differences between the MP and the party.

    On Saturday, chief minister Omar Abdullah, while addressing a gathering in Srinagar, blamed the BJP for trying to break the NC by offering bribes of 30 to 40 crore. The BJP has denied the allegations and sent a legal notice to Omar seeking an apology within seven days, failing which the party will file a defamation suit for 100 crore.

    Meanwhile, Ruhullah also clarified that he will not participate in the NC’s Jantar Mantar protest for statehood, saying the party’s responsibility is to fight for the restoration of Article 370. “It suits the BJP when the NC only speaks on statehood,” he said.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Srinagar MP Opposes ‘political Poaching’, Calls It Insult To People’s Mandate
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Srinagar MP Opposes ‘political Poaching’, Calls It Insult To People’s Mandate
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