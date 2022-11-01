Srinagar-Leh highway closed after rainfall activity, snow in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir experienced rainfall and light snowfall prompting the closure of Srinagar-Leh highway, officials said on Tuesday.

Owing to the feeble western disturbance on Monday night, the Kashmir valley witnessed rains and light snowfall, the meteorological department (MeT) said.

“We witnessed rains in plains and light snowfall in upper reaches particularly in north western parts. The weather is cloudy and snowfall is going on at a few places particularly in Zojila and Sonamarg higher reaches,” said deputy director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad.

Officials said in view of the snowfall at Zojila pass, the Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed for traffic.

Traffic department in a tweet said that Srinagar-Jammu highway and Mughal Road were open.

“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Mughal road through. However SSG(Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri) Road closed for vehicular movement in view of fresh snowfall in ZojiLa axis,” it said.

The MeT department has also predicted rainfall and snowfall till November 8.

“Up to November 4, the weather is expected to remain cloudy and partly sunny. After that from November 5, we expect another western disturbance. Between November 5 and 7, we expect another spell with light to moderate rains and snowfall in higher reaches,” Ahmad said.

The department said between November 5 to 8, there will be cloudy weather with scattered light to moderate rains and snowfall over middle and higher reaches.

“No forecast of heavy snowfall,” said director MeT Sonam Lotus.

He said snowfall and low temperature may led to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Sinthantop, Mugal road during November 5-7.

The department said minimum temperatures have risen during the night due to the precipitation.

“Almost 4-5 degrees have the minimum temperature improved. However, in the higher reaches, the temperatures have fallen particularly in Gulmarg, “Ahmad said.