Heavy rain lashes J&K, Srinagar-Leh highway blocked
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Kashmir valley and Jammu on Tuesday, which disrupted vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Leh highway.
The meteorological office said intermittent light to moderate rain is likely to continue at several parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 to 36 hours. “Cloudy weather is expected at Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Baltal, Panchtarni, Bararri, Amarnath holy cave and adjacent areas, with chances of intermittent rainfall throughout the day,” an independent weather forecaster said.
After the rainfall, the MeT office issued an advisory warning about flash floods. “There is already lot of water in local streams and rivers due to melting of glaciers. In addition to rain water, these streams often generate flash floods, and mudslides. People are advised to remain cautious and avoid venturing near areas that are vulnerable to flash floods,” the MeT office in Srinagar said.
Srinagar-Leh highway blocked, flashfloods in Valley, Kargil
A cloudburst triggered by the heavy rains blocked the Srinagar-Leh highway after flash floods hit central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Work to clear the blocked Srinagar-Leh highway is underway.
Meanwhile, flash floods hit three villages of Kargil in Ladakh.
“Just visited flood hit village of Karkit Khunda in Kargil district, a large area of agricultural land, middle school building hit by flood. I appeal to the Ladakh administration to provide relief and rehabilitation as soon as possible,” tweeted social activist Sajad Kargili while sharing pictures of damaged infrastructure.
“Just reached Stapka village, another flood hit village of Kargil district. Due to the flood, Stakpa- Umba road has been washed away. I urge the administration to restore this road as soon as possible and find out a sustainable solution by constructing a bridge,” he added in another tweet.
Punjab: Mann govt appoints Vijay Kumar Janjua as new chief secy
The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed 1989-batch IAS officer Vijay Kumar Janjua as the new chief secretary. Janjua replaces Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, a 1990-batch IAS officer, who has been posted as director general, Anirudh Tewari, relieving Jaspreet Talwar. In replacing Tewari, Janjua has superseded four IAS officers, including Arun Goel (1985), Vini Mahajan (1987), Ravneet Kaur (1988) and Anjali Bhawra (1988). Goel, Mahajan and the incumbent VK Bhawra are on central deputation.
Heavy rainfall to drench HP till July 9, yellow alert sounded
With heavy rainfall expected to drench the state till July 9, the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert, urging people to remain cautious. “Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightening are expected to take place at isolated places over the next four days in the plains and middle hills of the state,” said Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul. Parts of the state experienced moderate to light rainfall over the last 24 hours.
Ex-Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot concealed plot in wife’s name in poll affidavit: Vigilance
A month after former Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested in a corruption case, the Punjab vigilance bureau has written to the Election Commission of India to initiate action against him for deliberately concealing information about a residential plot (500 square yard), registered in the name of his wife, in an affidavit attached with his nomination papers during the assembly elections.
HP Police constable recruitment exam: Probe cops’ involvement in paper leak scam: DGP tells SIT
Days after a chargesheet was filed in the police constable recruitment paper leak case, Himachal Pradesh director general of police Sanjay Kundu on Tuesday directed the special investigation team to probe the involvement of cops. “There are three FIRs registered – one at Kangra, another at Solan and one with the crime investigation department – and the SIT will probe the role of police officers in all three,” he said.
U.P. logs 318 new Covid cases, 1 death
A Covid-19-positive patient died in Varanasi while Uttar Pradesh reported 318 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to data from the state health department. The state has tested 11,75,85,027 samples till now, including 73,717 samples in the past 24 hours, according to the data. “In the past 24 hours, 567 patients recovered and the recovery rate is over 98% in the state,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla.
