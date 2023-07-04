2-km stretch on Boulevard Road in Srinagar declared ‘no-halt zone’

A portion of Srinagar’s Boulevard Road, thronged by tourists, visitors and VIPs throughout the year, on Dal Lake has been turned into a ‘no-halt zone’ for vehicles by the authorities to deal with traffic congestion.

The decision by Srinagar’s deputy commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the chairman of the Regional Transport Authority, comes as the 2-km picturesque stretch from Badyari Chowk, Dalgate to Nehru Park often witnesses unauthorised halts and parking of tourist vehicles as well as those of mobile vans and cars selling merchandise.

The district administration said in order to ensure smooth traffic flow on the Boulevard Road axis, it has declared Badyari Chowk to Nehru Park segment of Boulevard Road as ‘no-halt zone’ for vehicles to implement the decongestion framework.

“Boulevard Road is thronged by a large number of locals and tourists, especially during the current season and frequent congestion is observed and traffic jams have become a norm around this road due to unauthorised halt of vehicles which in turn disrupts smooth vehicular passage,” said Asad in an order.

He said a number of vendors also gather on the said road stretch as it is interspersed with a high density of houseboats, business establishments, hotel and restaurants on both sides. “Besides, auto-rickshaws, taxis and private car owners park their vehicles on the main road that often leads to traffic congestion and inconvenience to the commuters and tourists,” he said.

The order further stated that traffic congestion around this area has been a constant “maneuverability glitch” for the inhabitants along Boulevard Road in Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan (Mughal Garden stretch) and surrounding areas and numerous representations have been received from the locals to mitigate this perpetual problem.

The administration said the issue has been broached at length in the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) meeting and it was unanimously agreed that necessary steps need to be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow on the road as a whole.

“Now, in the interest of general public, Badyari Chowk to Nehru Park road segment on Boulevard Road is, hereby, declared as “no-halt zone” for vehicles of all types and with the directions that Traffic Police and enforcement agencies, including the district police, shall ensure that no vehicles are parked on roadside and no linear stops are allowed on mentioned segment of the road,” it said.

As per the order, any breach of the instruction shall attract imposition of fine under the norms in vogue.

Similarly, the chief executive officer, Srinagar Smart City, and executive engineer concerned of Public Works Department respectively shall ensure that signage boards are displayed at appropriate prominent places on both sides of the road to that effect.

“Owners of local business establishments are advised to help their clients in parking their vehicles within their respective parking of business premises and keep dedicated personnel to regulate the same,” it said.