Srinagar’s increasing crime rate has drug abuse angle: DC

Owing to an apparent increase in crimes like thefts and burglaries in the summer capital Srinagar, the authorities are suspecting drug abuse angle. Srinagar DC Aijaz Asad quoting data from police records said that 95 percent of the thefts are done by those involved in (illegal consumption or dealing of) drugs. (Representational image)

“Thefts were rare in Srinagar a decade ago but are happening regularly now. Recently, while going through police data, I was surprised to find that most of the thefts, up to 95 percent, have an angle of drugs,” he said on Monday at a seminar organised by district administration on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The DC said that crimes were increasing in Srinagar and other districts, and many are related to drugs. “The heinous crimes, unheard of before this, are happening now here,” he said.

The official said that they are taking on the criminals head on while taking proper care of the victims. “The district administration has adopted zero tolerance against drug peddling. As many as 35 drug peddlers have been booked under PSA in the district,” he said, adding that over 200 FIRs had been registered in drug-related cases.

“The district administration, Srinagar, has already launched an initiative ‘Mission Waapsi’ in order to bring back and support the victims of drug abuse so that they can live a normal life again,” he said.

The official informed of Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) Centres established in the district to fight against drug menace and mitigate the sufferings of the persons struggling with addiction through proper counselling and rehabilitation measures. He also said that the victims are also being provided treatment facilities at IMHANS, at SMHS and Kathi Darwaza, Badamwari besides being taken care through tele-counselling facilities.

In another function at GMC Srinagar meant to highlight the role of religious scholars in eradication of drug abuse, the DC sought support and cooperation from scholars in sensitising people in general and youth in particular regarding ill-effects of deadly menace of drugs.

A government statement said that he appealed to the Ulemas to spread the message through Friday sermons that the consumption of drugs is not only against all religions but also has very harmful and dangerous effects on society. “The efforts by the administration to control the drug abuse are underway, however, both scholars and parents have to play pivotal roles in curbing the menace,” he said.

