SSP Chawrasia Invitational: Karandeep placed tied sixth on Day three

Published on Dec 17, 2022 01:34 AM IST

Seven-time international winner Anirban Lahiri, the pre-tournament favourite, joined in-form Manu Gandas of Gurugram in the lead at nine-under 207

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar finished tied sixth on Day three at the inaugural SSP Chawrasia Invitational being played in Kolkata. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

City’s Karandeep Kochhar finished tied sixth on Day three at the inaugural SSP Chawrasia Invitational, a 1 crore event, being played at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC), on Friday.

Meanwhile, seven-time international winner Anirban Lahiri, the pre-tournament favourite, joined in-form Manu Gandas of Gurugram in the lead at nine-under 207.

Anirban and Manu’s sedate rounds of one-under 71 and even-par 72 respectively, were good enough to keep them in the joint lead on a tough day for scoring as the gusty winds came into play.

Gaganjeet Bhullar, another Indian star with 11 international wins, struck the day’s joint best score of 67 which featured birdies on the last four holes and helped him close the penultimate round in tied third place along with Gurugram golfer Veer Ahlawat (70) at eight-under 208.

Delhi’s Kapil Kumar also fired a 67 to end the day in fifth place at seven-under 209.

PGTI Rankings leader Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (75) of Chandigarh was placed tied 18th at one-under 215. Yuvraj currently enjoys a narrow lead over second-placed Manu Gandas in the PGTI Rankings.

