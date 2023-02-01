Staff at Chandigarh’s private colleges go on strike

Stating that the meeting with the UT administration had failed to address their concerns, the teaching and non-teaching staff at privately managed, government-aided colleges in Chandigarh have decided to completely strike work from February 1.

“Due to no positive outcome of the meeting with the Chandigarh administration, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) has called for complete education bandh from February 1. No academic and administrative work will be carried out. Teachers from all aided colleges of Chandigarh will sit on dharna at DAV College, Sector 10, from 10 am to 2 pm,” the JAC said in a statement.

On February 2, the staff will organise a demonstration at MCM DAV College, Sector 36, followed by another at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, on February 3. Similar protests have been scheduled till February 8.