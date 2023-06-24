Stage set, ‘drama troupe’ gathering ahead of 2024 polls, says Anurag Thakur

Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur took a swipe at the Opposition parties’ meeting in Patna on Friday, saying that they talk about unity but cannot be seen united beyond a joint press conference.

Union minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur being felicitated by BJP leaders during a rally in Panipat on Saturday. (ANI)

“The natak mandli (drama troupe) of Opposition parties is sans niyat (intent), niti (policy) and neta (leader), yet they are out on stage for the 2024 elections. They will not impact the poll prospects of the BJP and Narendra Modi will return to power for the third term with over 300 seats,” he said, while addressing a gathering at BJP’s ‘Gauravshali Bharat’ rally at Panipat.

He took a dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mamata Banerjee saying that the “most corrupt” leaders have joined the “drama toupe” and people should ask them how they will provide an honest government with the support of corrupt leaders?

Anurag Thakur said it is clear that Nitish Kumar is not acceptable as convenor for the Opposition parties and there are several other leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, who are facing corruption cases and the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are faced off.

“If Mamata didi asks Congress to stay out of West Bengal, if Lalu and Nitish ask them to stay out of Bihar, Akhilesh asks them to leave Uttar Pradesh, Stalin says leave Tamil Nadu, is the Congress only there to lay seats in the Gathbandhan?” he questioned.

“I want to ask a question to these leaders to clear their stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and GST, will they bring Article 370 back if voted to power,” he asked the leaders who attended the meeting in Patna.

Modi ended era of corruption in Haryana

Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earned praise for the country at global level as world’s top leaders praise him and welcome him wholeheartedly.

In its nine-year rule, the BJP government did things what the Congress could not even imagine. Modi gave pucca houses to three crore people, constructed 12 crore toilets and tap water is being supplied to every household, while 80 crore poor people of the country are getting free foodgrain.

The Union minister also slammed the previous Congress government for promoting corruption and providing land to influential people. “People of Haryana are aware how the land was provided to people in power during Congress rule but now Modi has ended this era of corruption and people are getting facilities,” he added.

‘Oppn parties fighting for their own interests’

Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of Ram Mandir and abrogation of Article 370 saying that now Jammu and Kashmir has been made integral part of India.

“This is not the India of Nehru’s era but a new India of Modi,” he added. “PM Modi is making India a super power with fastest growing economy in the world. On the other hand, the Opposition parties are fighting for their own interests,” he added.

He urged people of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency to ensure that the BJP candidate from Karnal wins with the highest margin in the country in 2024. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar did not attend the rally while Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar and Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia also addressed the gathering.

