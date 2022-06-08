Stalemate between staff, Punjab government brings revenue department’s work to a halt

The stand-off between the officials of the Punjab revenue staff and the state government has brought the work in the department to a complete stop, leading to inconvenience to people who, besides other works, are waiting to get their sale deeds and marriages registered.

Last week, all revenue officers, including direct revenue staff, tehsildars and naib-tehsildars, went on an indefinite mass casual leave seeking redressal of two key issues – clarity on mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from the local civic bodies and urban development authorities prior to sale deed (registry) of any property and for area less than two kanals in rural areas and reinstatement of two tehsildars suspended ten days ago.

Apart from registration of sale deeds, mutation, intqaals, power of attorneys and registration of marriages have been stopped due to mass leave by revenue staff. There are at least 195 tehsils and sub-tehsils in the state and 70% work in the deputy commissioners’ offices is dealt by the revenue department.

Adding fuel to the fire, patwaris and kanungos also decided to move on mass casual leave from Wednesday, showing solidarity towards the senior officials of their department.

According to president of revenue officials’ association Gurdev Singh Dham, the association will take a decision on their further course of action on Wednesday.

He demanded that the two tehsildars – Jeewan Garg and Harminder Singh- suspended on the ground of registering the sale deeds without the NOCs be reinstated and a fresh investigation be conducted. In case they are found guilty, they are liable for punishment. He also sought clarity on the government’s orders on mandatory NOCs.

Dham said the government from time-to-time has been issuing and revoking its orders of making NOC mandatory for getting a sale deed registered.

“We need a clear cut and practical policy, as the orders circulated by the government adds to the confusion,” said Dham, adding that it is difficult for us to deal with the public and explain them the provisions.

A top officer of the revenue department blamed the revenue officers for indulging in registration of sale deeds in the unauthorised colonies leading to corruption and haphazard development. “There are 1,500 unauthorised colonies and one can imagine the scale of corruption,” said a senior functionary in the revenue department on the condition of anonymity.

He adds that the issue will be settled soon, but the government would not allow corrupt practices and mandate is clear cut that there should be no registration of sale deed in an unapproved housing colony.

The revenue department, in its fresh orders on May 26, clarified that all properties in notified legal housing colonies in the urban areas and plots of size 1,000 square yards or less in the rural areas will not be registered in a sale deed unless an NOC is submitted by the state departments governing the said area.

On Monday, the Punjab government declared the mass casual leave by the revenue staff illegal and said that it will be considered as a break in service. The government has also invoked the provisions of no work no pay. It has termed the move by revenue officers as an “arm twisting tactic” and an attempt to prove wrong as right.

