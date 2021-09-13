Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Stalked by neighbour, Kaithal girl ends life

The girl’s father told the police that she was being stalked by the accused who runs a sweetshop next to their house for the past couple of months, due to which she died by suicide
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The girl allegedly consumed a poisonous substance following which she was taken to a private hospital in Kaithal, where she died during treatment. The girl allegedly died by suicide as she was being stalked by her neighbour. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 20-year-old girl in Aanhu village of Kaithal district allegedly ended her life, over constant harassment and stalking by a neighbour.

The neighbour has been booked for abetment, on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The girl’s father told the police that the accused runs a sweetshop next to their house and had been stalking and harassing his daughter for the past couple of months.

The girl’s family members had even raised the issue with the accused’s family, but he did not budge. Instead, he went on threaten the girl’s father and brother of dire consequences “if they tried to stop him”.

On Saturday, the BA final-year student allegedly consumed a poisonous substance following which she was taken to a private hospital in Kaithal, where she died during treatment.

Investigating officer (IO) Raj Kumar said soon after the police came to know about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body to Kaithal civil hospital for post-mortem.

The IO said an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and investigation is on to arrest him.

