Stalked by neighbour, Kaithal girl ends life

A 20-year-old girl in Aanhu village of Kaithal district allegedly ended her life, over constant harassment and stalking by a neighbour.

The neighbour has been booked for abetment, on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The girl’s father told the police that the accused runs a sweetshop next to their house and had been stalking and harassing his daughter for the past couple of months.

The girl’s family members had even raised the issue with the accused’s family, but he did not budge. Instead, he went on threaten the girl’s father and brother of dire consequences “if they tried to stop him”.

On Saturday, the BA final-year student allegedly consumed a poisonous substance following which she was taken to a private hospital in Kaithal, where she died during treatment.

Investigating officer (IO) Raj Kumar said soon after the police came to know about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body to Kaithal civil hospital for post-mortem.

The IO said an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and investigation is on to arrest him.