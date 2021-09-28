Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Stalker throws acid on 29-year-old beautician in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Stalker throws acid on 29-year-old beautician in Ludhiana

The acid attack victim was on the way to the market when her stalker who was the pillion rider on a bike threw chemical on her face; she managed to shield her face with her arms but suffered serious burns
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The stalker had attacked the acid attack victim with a brick three months ago, but the Ludhiana police had not taken any action against him, despite a complaint being lodged. (Representative Image/Ludhiana)

A 29-year-old beautician suffered serious chemical burns when a bike-borne man who had been stalking her for months threw acid on her on Sunday evening.

The victim was on the way to the market with the owner of the beauty parlour she worked at on a scooter, when the accused, Sandeep Singh, who was the pillion rider on a bike, intercepted them and threw acid on her face.

The victim managed to cover her face with her arms and suffered burn injuries on her hands. Passersby rushed the victim to the hospital and called her parents.

Sandeep had attacked the victim with a brick three months ago, but the police had not taken any action against him, despite a complaint being lodged.

The victim told the police accused had been following her since Sunday morning. When she had left home, the accused followed her and tried to assault her with some chemical, but she evaded the attack and rushed home. “I do not feel safe. had the police arrested Sandeep three months ago, he would not have dared to throw acid on me,” she said.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. A case has been registered under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) , 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

RELATED STORIES

The ASI added that the police had raided the accused’s house, but he is on the run and his house is locked. The police are trying to determine what acid was used and where it had been procured from.

Further he added that the police are investigating to know what acid was used in the crime and from where the accused had procured it. The things would be cleared after the arrest of the accused.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD, Amritsar) leader Paramjit Singh Rinka, alleged that women were not safe in the state and demanded stern action against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh Congress leader Mukesh Bassi dies of heart attack

Close shave for four Delhi residents as car catches fire in Ludhiana

World Tourism Day celebrations kick off with a run in Chandigarh

Bharat Bandh brings life to a standstill in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP