Stalking accused Vikas Barala dropped as law officer in Haryana

The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government on Monday dropped Vikas Barala from the post of assistant advocate general for Haryana, ten days after he was appointed, after a row erupted over his appointment and his alleged involvement in the 2017 Varnika Kundu stalking case. Barala did not join following the controversy that erupted after the notification on the appointment of law officers was issued on July 18, senior officials confirmed. Vikas Barala

On Sunday, 45 retired IAS officers wrote an open letter to Saini against the decision to appoint Barala, who is the son of Rajya Sabha member and former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala. “We are shocked to learn that a stalking accused has been named AAG by your government. He will work as the state legal officer when he himself is on the wrong side of the law. By appointing him, you have gone against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Beti Bachao slogan”, the letter read.

Earlier, reacting to his appointment, complainant Varnika Kundu termed it a reflection of the “values and standards” of the authorities. Varnika, 36, the daughter of retired IAS officer VS Kundu, posted on Instagram, “Appointing someone to a public position of power is not just a political decision, it’s a reflection of values and standards. Despite months of national media attention, it has dragged on for this long with little progress. Although we seem no closer to a conclusion than we were five years ago, I continue to hold faith in the judiciary until the verdict is announced, but I won’t deny that faith has wavered.”

State’s advocate general, Pravindra Singh Chauhan has told PTI that “Vikas didn’t join (assume charge)”. “Generally, there is a timeframe of a week to ten days given, but if anyone does not join by then, we inform the government accordingly,” the AG further told the agency.

Barala, was among over 100 law officers whose appointments were notified on July 18 by the government as assistant advocate general at Delhi office of the AG. The appointments are made by a “selection committee” under the Haryana Law Officers (Engagement) Act, 2016.

The criminal case against Barala, was registered on August 4, 2017, under Sections 354-D, 341, 365, 511 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code when Varnika, then a disco jockey (DJ), was allegedly stalked by Vikas and his friend Ashish. She was headed home when she noticed a car following her. The two accused allegedly attempted to block her path and tried to enter her vehicle. Sections of attempted kidnap were added after criticism of police functioning.

Chandigarh police filed a 200-page chargesheet in the case on September 20, 2017. A district court framed charges on October 13, 2017, and trial began on October 27, 2017. Ever since, though there have been over 100 hearings in the trial court, they have been repeatedly adjourned on various grounds. In February this year, the case was transferred to the court of judicial magistrate first class where it is currently being heard. It will next come up for hearing on August 2.