Start paddy procurement as per previous schedule: Sukhbir Badal to Punjab government

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday asked the Congress government in Punjab to start paddy procurement in the state according to the earlier schedule and not postpone it till October 11 as was decided a day before.

The SAD leader, who reached the Food Corporation of India (FCI)’s regional office with a trolley of fresh harvested paddy, said the crop was well within permissible moisture limits and the government should start procurement at the earliest.

According to the earlier schedule, the procurement was to begin on Friday. The Union ministry of food and public distribution has put okayed the postponement on the basis of report by FCI.

“The arrangements for paddy procurement were not made on time due to infighting in the ruling Congress. The state does not have gunny bags. Labour and transport tenders have not been finalised,” alleged Sukhbir.

Also, the level of moisture in a test conducted in the presence of FCI officials was recorded at 12.9% against the permissible limit of 17%.

Sukhbir asked the FCI officials to push for advancing the date of procurement there was no issue with regards to moisture level in the grain. “In case, the central government did not withdraw its decision and start procurement, we will launch an agitation,” he announced.

“Paddy has started reaching the ‘mandis’. Postponing purchase of paddy will spell a doom for the state’s economy and will result in harassment of farmers,” said former deputy chief minister.

Former minister Daljit Singh Cheema also accompanied him.