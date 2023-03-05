‘Startling’ rise in dog bite cases in Ludhiana, up by 27.18% this year

In recent months, there has been a concerning rise in dog bite cases in the district, leaving many pet owners and families on edge. According to reports from civil hospital and Animal Birth Control Centre, there has been a significant uptick in the number of people seeking treatment for stray dog bites. The district authorities have announced that all health centres will provide free anti-rabies vaccine. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)

The number of canine attacks recorded in 2022 has increased by 27.18% compared to 6,100 cases in 2021 in Ludhiana.

A pack of stray dogs attacked a boy in Ludhiana’s New Sunder Nagar area on December 30 last year. The incident captured on CCTV footage showed Hari Om, a former sarpanch of the area, rescuing the boy. The video of the attack went had also viral on social media.

The district authorities have announced that all community health centres, sub-divisional hospitals, and the civil hospital will provide free anti-rabies vaccines to anyone who has been bitten by a dog.

With an average of 40 new cases of dog bites being reported daily in the district, the move comes as a relief to those who may not be able to afford the costly treatment.

The authorities have also urged people to be cautious and report any incidents of stray dog attacks to the concerned authorities to prevent the spread of rabies.

A 15-year-old was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Krishna Nagar near Ghumar Mandi on June 04, 2021. Two passers-by rescued Neha but she couldn’t escape multiple bite injuries on her arms, chest and back. The girl also received seven stitches on the head after she fell on the road in the vicious attack.

There were a total of 3,127 cases reported between January and May 2022, with 72 cases reported in January, 750 cases in February, 820 cases in March, 822 cases in April, and 763 cases in May.

Along with these, 728 cases in June, 781 cases in July, 693 cases in August, 642 cases in September, 577 cases in October, 508 cases in November, and 658 cases in December. Therefore, the total number of cases reported in 2022 was 7,742.

The civil hospital data further shows that there were 613 reported cases of dog bites in January 2023 and 653 reported cases in February 2023.

Every day, there is a significant influx of individuals who have been bitten by dogs at the civil hospital. Currently, there is an adequate supply of anti-rabies vaccine in the district, although there are instances where shortages occur due to delays in the supply.

According to a staff nurse who attends patients at the anti-rabies clinic of the civil hospital, during summer months, there is an increase in dog bite cases as dogs tend to become more irritable due to the scorching heat.

The nurse mentioned that individuals who have been bitten by dogs need to receive four doses of the anti-rabies vaccine, with the first dose being administered immediately and the remaining doses given on the third, seventh, and 14th day after the initial dose.

Municipal corporation’s senior veterinary officer Dr. Harbans Dhalla was unavailable on a phone call to comment on the issue.

As per the statement given by a Class IV employee of the hospital, several incidents have been reported of visitors being attacked by stray dogs within the premises of the civil hospital.