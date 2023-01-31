Start-up founded by CGC Landran students bags 1-crore government grant

A start-up founded by two IT engineering third year students at Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Landran — Ravinder Bishnoi and Shubh Sarpal — bagged a grant under the Atal New India Challenge (ANIC 2.0), a national flagship programme of Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog.

Their start-up seeks to provide solutions for the automobile sector and users.

The college, in a press release, said ANIC 2.0 will enable the students’ venture to get mentorship, networking and incubation support from Atal Innovation Mission ecosystem including Atal Incubation Centres across the country, over the course of 12-18 months.

Elated on winning the challenge, Ravinder and Shubh said they were excited about the future of their start-up and its contribution in nation-building through their innovations for the Indian automobile sector, both at present and in the future. Notably, Ravinder had recently received patents for two of his innovations — an ‘assembly for retraction of side stand’ in two-wheelers and a ‘vehicle horn control assembly.’

CGC Landran chairperson and president Satnam Singh Sandhu and Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal congratulated the students on their achievement.

Organised annually, the competition saw the participation of more than 900 startups from across India competing to find solutions for 18 challenges thrown open from five sectors including an open innovation category.

Aiming to seek, support and nurture technology-based innovations that solve sectoral challenges of national importance and societal relevance, ANIC 2.0 helps incentivise innovations critical for India’s growth and development in sectors including education, health, mobility, agriculture, space applications, housing, energy, water and sanitation.