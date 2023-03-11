State government serious about industrialists’ issues: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said he will issue directions to Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and the micro, small and medium enterprises department to review the suggestions put forth by industrialists. The chief minister who held a meeting with industrialists of Panipat at the Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology said that the state government was serious about the issues of the industrialists.

Chandigarh, India, June 27 : Haryana Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during an Interview at his residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Sanjeev Sharma/HT Photo (HT File Photo)

Villagers should monitor development works: Haryana minister

Chandigarh : Haryana development and panchayat minister Devender Singh Babli on Saturday said that villagers will have to monitor the development works carried out by the government in rural areas to curb corruption. Babli, who visited villages of the Tohana assembly constituency, said the funds allocated by the government for development works should be wisely spent. He said if negligence is noticed, people should notify the authorities and panchayat representatives.