State govt has decided to venture into pumped storage projects: CM Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Sep 24, 2024 10:43 PM IST

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said here that the state government had decided to venture into the technologically advanced domain of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) as these projects were considered one of the most reliable in balancing power supply from renewable sources such as solar and wind energy.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with story. (HT File)
The state cabinet, in its recent meeting, approved the allotment of the first two such projects, including 1630 MW Renukaji Pump Storage Project in Sirmaur district and 270 MW Thana Plaun Pump Storage Project in the Beas Basin of Mandi district to the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL).

Sukhu stated, “Himachal Pradesh, being a hilly state, is ideally suited for Pumped Storage Projects. The geography offers immense potential for constructing such projects, which will ensure grid stability as these projects are crucial for mitigating power shortages during high-demand periods by releasing stored water to generate electricity through turbines.”

In the PSP system, water is pumped from a lower to a higher elevation reservoir using low-cost electricity, typically during off-peak hours. When electricity demand rises, the stored water is released back through turbines, converting potential energy into electricity, ensuring energy supply. Work on both projects is already underway, with two distinct powerhouses, one for regular power generation and another dedicated to the Pumped Storage Project (PSP) system. The Renukaji Hydro Power Project will have a capacity of 40 MW, while the Thana Plaun Hydro Electric Project will generate 191 MW, with separate turbines to be installed for the PSP system.

The chief minister said that under the Swaran Jayanti Policy, 2021, the state prioritises the development of Pumped Storage Projects. Proposals for both identified and self-identified PSPs, along with pre-feasibility Reports, will be invited every six months. “These efforts align with the government’s commitment to enhancing revenue generation through hydro projects and positioning Himachal Pradesh as a prosperous state in the country,” said the chief minister.

Follow Us On