State will clear legal hurdles to revive traditional bullock cart races: CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said that all legal barriers will be removed to promote and preserve the state’s traditional rural sports in Punjab. Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann addressing a rally in Mehma Singh Wala village in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The move follows the unanimous passage on July 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2025 by the state assembly, which he described as a “historic” step in preserving Punjab’s cultural legacy while ensuring animal welfare

Speaking at an event celebrating the bill’s enactment, Mann said that bullock cart races are not mere entertainment but vital representations of rural Punjab’s heritage. The sport has been deeply rooted for centuries and that even Guru Nanak Dev Ji practised farming with bullocks during his time in Kartarpur Sahib, he said, adding that the previous ban imposed by a 2014 Supreme Court order had disheartened enthusiasts and damaged ancestral traditions.

The new amendment goes beyond the earlier 2019 exemption limited to Kila Raipur to allow bullock cart races statewide, subject to strict safety standards, veterinary oversight, registration, documentation, and penalties for animal cruelty

Mann said the legislation not only seeks to rejuvenate rural sports but also aids conservation of indigenous cattle breeds and potentially provides an alternative to youth drug addiction through cultural engagement. He clarified that races can resume only once the bill receives presidential assent and the final rules are notified .

“The law introduces mandatory animal welfare measures, such as veterinary supervision and a ban on sticks during races—designed to prevent cruelty while allowing the sport to flourish under regulation,” he said.

The chief minister also expressed intentions to revive other rural competitions like pigeon flying contests. He referenced the famed Kila Raipur Sports Festival—commonly dubbed the “Rural Olympics”—which began in 1933 and has gained international coverage from outlets like the BBC and Discovery, and even attracted visits by Indian presidents .

Mann also criticised former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and other opposition figures. He accused them of prioritising the rights of drug kingpins over the public interest, citing their silence on Punjab’s drug crisis while defending those allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

Cabinet ministers Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and Hardeep Singh Mundian attended the event.