State-level function in Kurukshetra to mark Guru Ravidas jayanti on Jan 31

Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Monday said that the state government will celebrate the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on January 31 at Umri in Kurukshetra district. He said that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union power minister Manohar Lal will attend the function as chief guests. Panwar said that all ministers, MLAs, and other public representatives of the state government will be invited to the state-level function, besides social and religious organisations. Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Monday said that the state government will celebrate the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on January 31 at Umri in Kurukshetra district. (HT File)

He said that Guru Ravidas advocated social harmony, equality, and humanity. “Through his teachings and verses, he raised his voice against discrimination, untouchability and caste-based inequality prevalent in society,” he said.

Other short story

HSVP to conduct e-auction of residential, commercial properties by Jan-end