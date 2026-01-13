Edit Profile
    State-level function in Kurukshetra to mark Guru Ravidas jayanti on Jan 31

    Haryana will celebrate Guru Ravidas's 649th birthday on Jan 31 in Kurukshetra, with CM Saini and Union Minister Lal as chief guests.

    Published on: Jan 13, 2026 7:18 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Monday said that the state government will celebrate the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on January 31 at Umri in Kurukshetra district. He said that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union power minister Manohar Lal will attend the function as chief guests. Panwar said that all ministers, MLAs, and other public representatives of the state government will be invited to the state-level function, besides social and religious organisations.

    Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Monday said that the state government will celebrate the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on January 31 at Umri in Kurukshetra district. (HT File)
    He said that Guru Ravidas advocated social harmony, equality, and humanity. “Through his teachings and verses, he raised his voice against discrimination, untouchability and caste-based inequality prevalent in society,” he said.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/State-level Function In Kurukshetra To Mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti On Jan 31
