State-level panel formed over Ludhiana carcass plant: Admn, MC in NGT hearing

At the National Green Tribunal (NGT) hearing regarding the carcass plant in Rasulpur village, the administration and municipal corporation (MC) said a state-level committee was formed on August 17 to look into the issue. Ever since the then MP Ravneet Singh Bittu put a lock on the plant with help from locals in January this year, the MC and administration have made multiple failed attempts to re-open the facility. (HT File Photo)

The officials further submitted to the tribunal that state cabinet ministers and officials from various state departments such as animal husbandry, science and technology, including local bodies minister Balkar Singh, agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Ludhiana MC commissioner and deputy commissioner are a part of the committee.

Ever since the then MP Ravneet Singh Bittu put a lock on the plant with help from locals in January this year, the MC and administration have made multiple failed attempts to re-open the facility.

Just last month, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM West) and MC additional commissioner went to re-open the carcass plant with help from police force but were deterred by locals.

In the last hearing on April 5, 2024, the NGT had given two months for action to be taken for re-opening of the plant.

Recently, an executive engineer from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) submitted a report to the DC. The report, based on a visit to a carcass plant in New Delhi, included observations and photographs outlining relevant factors and issues.

In January, the MC managed to open the carcass utilisation plant in Noorpur Bet area in its fourth attempt. The move came amid protests by residents from nearby villages, who raised concerns over the plant’s potential adverse effects on health and the environment.

The residents called off the demonstration after assurances from authorities that the plant would remain operational till January 22, 2024. The plant was then locked by locals and the then MP.

Former Rasulpur sarpanch Balbir Singh said, “We have told the officials that the carcass plant can’t open here. Yet, they visit along with the police every time. Some of us recently visited a similar plant in Jodhpur. The locals there told us that the foul smell from the plant spread up to 6 km. It is a serious health risk for people living in the proximity.”