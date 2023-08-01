Stellar performances galore at PCA’s first T20 league

The 18-day long Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) at IS Bindra PCA Stadium turned out to be the most exciting among other domestic leagues, with the state’s cricketers making the most of the platform and entertaining the fans on screen as well as at the stadium.

BLV Blasters lifted the trophy of Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup by beating Agri Kings Knights by eight wickets in the finals at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. (Keshav Singh/HT)

A total of 33 matches in the tournament witnessed top-notch cricket from players like Sanvir Singh (502 runs and 15 wickets, 24 sixes in 11 matches), BLV Blasters batter Naman Dhir (466 runs, including the most 30 sixes, in 12 matches) and 18-year-old left-arm spinner from Patiala Emanjot Chahal taking maximum 21 wickets in 11 matches for JK Super Strikers and hogging limelight.

BLV Blasters left-arm spinner Prerit Dutta grabbed 14 wickets in 11 matches and made a mark. It was 26-year-old Sanvir who was eventually named as man of the series award, taking ₹5 lakh along with a tractor. He has played 19 first-class games for Punjab and is also part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the IPL.

All matches were broadcasted LIVE nationally on Star Sports First and also streamed online on Fancode.

The winning team took home ₹25 lakh, while the runners-up team got ₹15 lakh.

The tournament saw high-voltage semi-finals which went to the last ball. In the final, batting first, Agri King’s Knights managed to score 150/9 in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, BLV Blasters achieved the target in 17.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

“The idea was to provide our state cricketers a platform to showcase their talent. It was inspiring to see states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states organising T20 leagues. We totally had BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s backing and encouragement to organise PCA’s own T20 league. Our adviser and former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was also very much interested in the initiative. We saw some superior brands of cricket in the tournament,” said PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna.

Batters Sanvir Singh, Naman Dhir and Vishwa Pratap smashed tons for their respective teams during the tournament.

“Many young men emerged and showed off their mettle. This would help our selectors a great deal when they pick up teams for the upcoming domestic season,” added Khanna, who wants to come back next season with more vitality, prize money and even an auction. This time the state selection committee formed the teams.

Punjab cricketers Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Trident Stallions), Sanvir Singh (JK Super Strikers), Mandeep Singh (Royals Phantoms), Siddharth Kaul (Hampton Falcons), Baltej Singh (Agri King’s Knights) and Mayank Markande (BLV Blasters) led respective six teams during PCA’s first T20 league Sher-e-Punjab that began on July 13 and concluded on July 30.

As many as 392 sixes and 921 fours were hit to the fence, while the bowlers grabbed 379 wickets in all and the batters scored 10,662 runs during the league.

Top batters of the league

Sanvir Singh (RHB) (JK Super Strikers) Mat: 11, Runs: 502, Highest: 106*, Avg: 71.71, SR: 183.88, 6s: 24, 4s: 50;

Naman Dhir (RHB) (BLV Blasters) Mat: 12, Runs: 466, Highest: 127, Avg: 42.36, SR: 192.56, 6s: 30, 4s: 40;

Vishwa Pratap (RHB) (JK Super Strikers) Mat: 11, Runs: 430, Highest: 103, Avg: 43.00, SR: 140.07, 6s: 20, 4s: 36;

Top bowlers of the league

Emanjot Singh Chahal (Slow left-arm orthodox) (JK Super Strikers), Mat: 11, Wickets: 21, Avg: 12.76, Max Wickets: 4, Economy: 6.36, SR: 12.05;

Sanvir Singh (Right-arm fast) (JK Super Strikers), Mat: 11, Wickets: 15, Avg: 25.53, Max Wickets: 3, Economy: 9.12, SR: 16.80;

Prerit Dutta (Slow left-arm orthodox) (BLV Blasters), Mat: 12, Wickets: 14, Avg: 23.29, Max Wickets: 3, Economy: 7.41, SR: 18.86.