Ludhiana: STF nabs three with 2.88 kg heroin

Police’s special task force (STF) team arrested three persons in two separate cases after recovering a total of 2.88 kg heroin from their possession. The STF also impounded two cars being used by the accused to supply heroin.

The accused have been identified as Samardeep Singh alias Sam, 21, of Dr Ambedkar Colony, Jatin, 26, of Yamuna Nagar and Gurpreet Singh, 35, of Phase 1 Mohali. The STF has also booked a woman, who is yet to be arrested.

Sharing details, STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said one of the teams arrested Samardeep Singh following a tip-off while he was sitting in a Hyundai i-20 car near Shri Balmiki Temple near Ghora Colony. When frisked, the team recovered 1.32 kg heroin from his possession.

The Inspector said that they have also booked Samardeep’s wife Simranjeet Kaur in the case, as she is also allegedly involved in supplying drugs.

The inspector said Samardeep has been involved in supplying drugs to city residents for the past two years and is already facing trial in a drugs-related case. He continued to supply drugs even after his marriage and also enlisted his wife in the crime. Samardeep had procured the heroin from a person in Division number 4 area.

“The investigation is on to trace more persons involved in the supply chain,” the inspector said.

Another team of the STF nabbed two accused, Jatin and Gurpreet, following a tip-off, just as they were heading towards Moga from Chandigarh in a Maruti Alto car. The team stopped them for checking near a private hospital on Chandigarh road and upon checking, recovered 1.56 kg heroin from them.

The accused revealed that they have been selling drugs for around four years and had procured the heroin from a Chandigarh-based woman.

