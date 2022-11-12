STF arrests four criminals from Sonepat

: The special task force (STF) of the Haryana police on Friday arrested four criminals, including a most-wanted offender from Sonepat.

The arrested criminals have been identified as Neeraj alias Chautala, who was carrying a bounty of ₹ 55,000 on his head, Yogesh alias Krishan, Rahul and Ravi, all of them belonging to Sonepat district.

Bahadurgarh STF inspector Vivek Malik said they have recovered 2 pistols, one country made desi katta and nine live cartridges from Neeraj, besides seizing his swift car.

“We received information that Neeraj along with his aides was leaving from Sonepat. The security was tightened on the way going towards Panipat. The Swift car in which Neeraj was present tried to ran over cops deployed at the naka. After a scuffle, four criminals were nabbed when they were trying to run away from their car during checking,” he added.

“Neeraj has been booked in at least seven cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot and other offences in various police stations across the state. We will investigate him to probe his role in other cases. He was absconding for the last 8 years,” Malik added.

