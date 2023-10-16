STF nabs three with 2.5 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

The anti-drug special task force (STF) of Punjab Police has arrested three persons with the recovery of 2.5kg of heroin from their possession near Dande village falling under Gharinda police station of Amritsar. The accused have been identified as Lovejeet Singh and his father Ranjit Singh of Attalgarh village, and Nishan Singh alias Bau of Kaunke village.

All the accused have been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act at STF’s Mohali police station.

According to police, the accused were arrested on the basis of a tip-off near Dande village on Friday evening. Investigation officer sub-inspector (SI) Harpal Singh said they have got three days remand of the trio after presenting them in a court in Amritsar. He said all the accused have been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act at STF’s Mohali police station. Sources said the heroin was smuggled from Pakistan via drones.

Ferozepur: 2 held with 2kg heroin

Ferozepur Ferozepur police arrested two persons with 2 kilograms of heroin in Ferozepur on Sunday. Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Deepak Hillori said that following a tip-off the cops arrested Rajdeep Singh and Amrik Singh. A case under NDPS Act Sections 21, 61 and 85 has been registered at Sadar police station. Efforts are underway to apprehend the third accomplice, police said.

