Still with National Conference, says Devender Rana amid speculations of him leaving the party
Still with National Conference, says Devender Rana amid speculations of him leaving the party

Published on Oct 07, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Dismissing speculations, National Conference leader Devender Rana said he would share with the media his future plans “if there is anything.” (HT PHOTO )
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana on Wednesday said he was still with the party amid speculations that the businessman-turned-politician was likely to join the BJP.

Rana, who was in Srinagar, met party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah at their Gupkar residence. He said he had come to condole the death of one of the Abdullahs’ relatives who had passed away in the United States. “I was here for condolences. And it is always a pleasure to meet Farooq and Omar sahib,” he said.

For the past few days, speculations have been rife that Rana, who is the younger brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, was leaving the NC and likely to join the BJP.

Rana, however, said he would share with the media his future plans “if there is anything.”

The leader is the most prominent Hindu face of the National Conference and had won the Nagrota assembly seat on an NC ticket in 2014, despite the massive Modi wave.

