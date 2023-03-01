Stinking issue: Ludhiana MC team conducts inspection of public toilets

A team of municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday carried out inspection of public toilets allotted under the smart city mission after their dilapidated condition was highlighted by a city-based social activist. Ludhiana MC officials conducting inspection of a public toilet on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana Smart City Limited had purchased the toilets at the cost of ₹3.10 crore under the smart city mission and the maintenance work of these toilets was to be carried out by the civic body.

The inspections were conducted on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, who has directed all the zonal commissioners to ensure cleanliness and proper maintenance of public toilets.

The issue was highlighted by social activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira.

The civic body officials inspected different facilities, including those situated outside MC Zone A office, opposite railway station, Field Ganj and opposite civil hospital.

There are around 50 operational public and community toilets situated in different parts of the city. A few pre-fabricated public toilets facilities, including the one established at Gill road, have been closed for repairs and those will also be opened for public in the coming time, the MC officials said.

Neeraj Jain, zonal commissioner (Zone A) of the municipal corporation (MC) conducted field inspection on Wednesday and checked the conditions at different toilets situated in the areas falling under Zone A of the civic body.

During the inspections, zonal commissioner Jain also interacted with the visitors at the public toilet facilities to get their feedback.

Jain said that a third party has been hired by the civic body for ensuring regular cleaning and maintenance of infrastructure at the public toilets.

Jain said that he has been conducting regular inspections to keep a check on maintenance. sub-divisional officer (SDO) and junior engineers (JE) have also been directed to ensure cleanliness at the public toilets, so that the public should not face inconvenience.

MC commissioner Aggarwal said that strict directions have been issued to the zonal commissioners and field staff that they should ensure cleanliness and proper maintenance of public toilets in their respective zones.